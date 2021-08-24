After the graduation of 11 seniors from last season that all factored into the varsity rotation for the Northfield girls soccer team, the Raiders are set to filter in a number of new contributors this fall.
Couple those graduations with injuries to varsity returners Regan Childress and Millie Bouvin, plus prospective newcomers Sidney Koehler, Annika Quass, Olivia Rasmussen and Lucia Poole, and there’s a lot of question marks surrounding Northfield leading into Thursday’s season opener against Farmington.
One spot that’s solid is at forward, where junior Ava Stanchina is aiming to build off a season in which she racked up 18 goals and six assists in only 11 games.
“We are hoping that she can continue scoring like she did last year for us,” Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said.
Evelyn Salgado also returns as an experienced goal-scorer up front, but other than those two Burset points to freshman Katie Hubers and senior Jayna Jannsen who can also step in to provide an extra scoring punch.
“(Katie’s) a ninth grader and has done good things,” Burset said. “Hopefully we can use her as an outside forward. And then another player we’re hoping can player for us this year is Jayna Jannsen is the other girl that’s new and we hope is going to be able to help us.”
In goal, senior Jordan Detlie has some varsity experience as the Raiders attempt to replace two-year starter Mariana Rosas Arenas, while Burset also pointed to Grace Freyberg as a player that’s looked solid in net so far.
Playing in front of that goalie is a defense that may be anchored by Grace Dickerson, who’s working her way back from an ankle injury and Burset hopes can play Thursday. She’ll likely be flanked by varsity newcomers, though, with Alannah Clarey and Amelia Rosenhammer both showing promise in the early stages of the season and during the summer.
“(Alannah) was playing JV last year and really got better over the summer,” Burset said. “Then Amelia Rosenhammer was another one that played well during the summer.”
ROSTER
Jordan Detlie, senior
Grace Dickerson, senior
Jayna Jannsen, senior
Lucia Poole, senior
Evelyn Salgado, senior
Rylee Stinnett, senior
Averan Watkins, senior
Mille Bouvin, junior
Regan Childress, junior
Laura Holman, junior
Sidney Koehler, junior
Paige Mier, junior
Leta Prestemon, junior
Lucy Rand, junior
Ava Stanchina, junior
Alannah Clarey, sophomore
Grace Freyberg, sophomore
Annika Quaas, sophomore
Katie Hubers, freshman
Olivia Rasmussen, freshman
Amelia Rosenhammer, freshman