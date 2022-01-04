The Northfield boys hockey team forgot to pack its scoring before departing for last week’s Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine, where the Raiders finished in seventh out of eight teams in the Gold Bracket.
The tournament started Monday, Dec. 27 with an 8-0 loss against Holy Angels, the eventual champions. In the second round, Northfield lost 5-2 against Park of Cottage Grove, before Roseville forfeited due to COVID-19 in the seventh-place game.
Northfield played again Tuesday night at home against Rochester Mayo, and next hosts Hastings on Saturday night.
Holy Angels 8, Northfield 0
Penalties marred the first-round matchup between the Stars and Raiders, as both teams enjoyed five power-play opportunities.
The difference was Northfield finished 0-for-5 with a mad advantage, and Holy Angels tallied five power-play goals. Both teams were also assessed a five-minute major penalty, with the Stars’ major meriting an ejection.
Holy Angels led 2-0 after the first period and 6-0 after the second period. The Raiders were outshot 45-29 throughout the game.
Park of Cottage Grove 5, Northfield 2
Northfield was unable to get moving early in the Tuesday, Dec. 28 loss, with Park of Cottage Grove racing out to a 3-0 lead after the first period en route to a 5-2 win.
The Raiders were outshot 18-2 in the opening 17 minutes and 43-33 for the entire game.
Northfield trimmed the deficit to 3-1 five minutes into the second period with a Kamden Kaiser goal assisted by Spencer Klotz and Cayden Monson, before Park snagged a 5-1 lead entering the second intermission.
Monson scored 6:32 into the third period off an assist from Kaiser, but the Raiders were unable to draw any closer.
Northfield finished 0-for-3 on the power play, while Park converted on 1 of 4 man advantages.