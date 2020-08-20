Ask Nate Stevens for specifics on where he was at what time this summer, and he might have trouble remembering the exact details. Ask the incoming junior at Northfield High School what he was doing at any point this summer, however, and he’s able to pretty accurately produce an answer.
The past few months have been filled with golf for Stevens, who has elevated his game to a new level this summer by simply playing nonstop.
“Maybe like 20 hours,” Stevens estimates his longest break from playing was. “It hasn’t been over a full day for sure.”
“It’s been a lot of golf,” he added. “I’ve played in — I don’t know the exact number, but five to 10 tournaments, and all of those have been either two or three days. It’s been very busy, and I’ve just been trying to fit in time to practice in between all those. It’s a lot of golf, for sure, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
That dedication has produced notable results.
He finished in sixth place at the Minnesota State Amateur Championship, and claimed eighth at the Minnesota State Open. He helped Team Minnesota top Team Wisconsin for a fifth consecutive year in the MN/WI Junior Cup, and most recently won the Randy Wise Junior Open Thursday for his first American Junior Golf Association victory and his third top-10 AJGA finish.
“I think the biggest thing for me this summer from last summer, is I think I turned the corner with maturity on the golf course,” Stevens said. “I feel like I’m physically ready to go play my best golf each time I go out there, but this year I think I flipped a mental switch where now mentally I’m ready each time I’m out there. I’m more focused on what I’m trying to do every single shot.”
Stevens played in the Minnesota State Amateur Championship and the Minnesota State Open last year as well, but this year he felt more comfortable among the college players and older golfers.
Physically, he said he had the ability to play this well last year, too, but his mental growth unlocked new potential. The constant reps and tournaments has helped him reach it.
“Consistency is the name of the game in competitive golf,” Stevens said. “To be able to play competitively, it’s what everyone is working for. This summer playing competitively, it’s really helped me turn the corner. Even not playing competitive rounds, just when I’m out with my buddies I’m playing better just because I’ve been exposed to bigger situations. I feel like I’m a much better player after these events than I was at the start of the summer.”
That consistency, combined with improved physicality, is what has allowed Stevens to punch above his weight this summer.
“I’m still growing and still trying to put a little meat on my bones,” he said. “As that continues, I think it’s only going to get better. I’ve been hitting the ball a lot straighter this summer even than I was this spring or last fall. That’s the difference that I noticed in the past month or two months.”
During that time frame, the future for Stevens has come into more focus.
He always had an idea he wanted to play college golf, but after his success this summer and the start of his college recruitment, the idea has become closer to crystallized.
“I wasn’t able to start talking with college golf coaches until June 15, but once that date rolled around it solidified in my mind that I wanted to play college golf,” Stevens said. “I’ve been in contact with a couple coaches, and it’s been big to think they have an interest. To have these schools have interest in me and me be interested in them — it’s a mutual relationship, instead of me just doing whatever I can to get on a team somewhere.”