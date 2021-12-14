Touchette named GMAC Player of the Week
In her final season of college basketball, Hillsdale senior Grace Touchette is putting forth the best performance of her four-year career to date. As a result, the Chargers are also enjoying the most success as a program since Touchette's freshman season.
Monday, Touchette was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Week after helping Hillsdale win three straight games, including an 80-74 road upset of defending conference champion Cedarville on Saturday.
Touchette — a 2018 Northfield High School graduate — is the first Charger to win the award since the 2018-19 season.
In the win against Cedarville, Touchette tied her career high with 24 points thanks to a lights-out 9 of 13 shooting performance from the field. She also made 3 of 6 3-pointers while playing 36 minutes on the game.
Through the first nine games this season, the guard is averaging a team-high 17.1 points a game while shooting 50% from the floor and 37.3% from behind the arc. She's also averaging 3.6 assists per game in addition to 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.
The Chargers are 5-4 this season after struggling to marks of 4-17 and 6-21 in the last two seasons.
Hillsdale next plays Wednesday night at home against Davenport before a two-week break from competition for the holidays.
Becker the record-setter
Every time Gustavus junior Andrew Becker stepped behind the starting blocks at the Pioneer Classic on Dec. 4, the meet's record keeper might as well have taken out his pen to prepare changing his book.
In all five events the 2019 Northfield High School graduate entered, he set a new meet record.
In the 200-yard freestyle, 200 medley and 400 medley relay, Becker was part of a team that broke multi-year records.
Individually, he set new marks in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.
The record-breaking performance was part of a blistering fast start to Becker's junior season. He was also named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference swimming and diving athlete of the week on Nov. 16.
That honor followed a stellar performance in a dual meet against St. Olaf, where he won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay, in addition to placing second in the 100 butterfly.
For the season, Becker's top time of 20.89 seconds in the 50 freestyle ranks 61st among all Division III swimmers.
Puppe powers Williams to 5-game win streak
After starting the season with back-to-back losses, the Williams College women's hockey team has won five straight games with the help of its senior defender Brynn Puppe.
That win streak includes a two-game road sweep of Division III No. 10-ranked Hamilton College.
In that five-game stretch, Puppe — a 2017 Northfield High School graduate — has notched six points with three goals and three assists.
For the season, Puppe has seven points with three goals and four assists.