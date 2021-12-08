Game: Northfield (7-1) at Rosemount (7-1), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Rosemount Community Center.
Recent results: The Raiders are fresh off their first loss of the season Tuesday, Nov. 30 in a 3-2 setback in OT at Lakeville North, before they trounced Austin 9-0. Rosemount, meanwhile, just dropped a 5-3 game Thursday against Lakeville South, but has since topped Eagan and Owatonna.
1. The blueprint for Northfield’s success against non-conference opponents so far this season has been clear: lean on star senior goalie Maggie Malecha to turn away a deluge of shots and make the most of scoring chances on the other end of the ice. That’s played out to Malecha posting a gaudy save percentage of .940 (eighth best in the state) and averaging just over 25 saves a night, while the Raiders are converting 14.5% of their shots on net into goals thanks to a power-play success rate of 32.1%. Five of Northfield’s nine power-play goals have been scored by sophomore Ayla Puppe, who leads the team with 12 goals and five assists.
That worked to perfection in Northfield’s biggest win this season, a 4-2 victory against Lakeville South where Malecha stopped 31 of 33 shots (.939 save percentage) and the Raiders capitalized on 3 of 8 power-play chances. The issue with that, however, is it’s a tenuous line to walk. In the 3-2 overtime loss at Lakeville North, Malecha’s save percentage “dipped” to .903 with 28 saves on 31 shots, while Northfield finished 0-for-2 on the power play.
2. Rosemount’s resurgence has been led by senior forward Whitney Tuttle, a Minnesota State, Mankato commit that’s racked up 11 goals and 12 assists in her first eight games. That includes a five-point performance in Monday’s 6-1 win at Owatonna, in addition to Tuttle scoring or assisting on all three goals in a 3-2 win against Class A No. 7 Simley. Tuttle hasn’t scored a goal only twice this season, first in a season-opening 6-0 win against Chisago Lakes when she still dished out four assists.
The second time was in the 5-3 loss against Lakeville South, when Tuttle was kept off the scoresheet altogether. Sophie Stramel (6 goals, 11 assists), Cece Hanson (7 goals, 6 assists) and Koral Hadac (2 goals, 6 assists) are all playing at a point-a-game pace as well, but the secret to stopping the Irish centers around slowing down Tuttle.
3. Don’t be surprised if Tuesday’s game comes down to the final minutes. Rosemount’s sterling record to start the season has been helped by a 5-1 mark in games decided by two goals or less, including a 3-0 in record in overtime. Northfield, meanwhile, is an identical 5-1 in games decided by two goals or less, but is 1-1 in contests that require an extra period of hockey. Part of that is both teams excelling in the third period. The Raiders have outscored opponents 14-1 so far in the final frame this year, while the Irish have registered a 15-6 advantage in the final 17 minutes.