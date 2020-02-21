With long odds demonstrated by the varying seeds and a lopsided scoreline from December, the seventh-seeded Northfield boys hockey team was well aware of the level of execution, and some luck, that might be required to upset second-seeded Lakeville North in the Section 1AA quarterfinals Thursday night at Ames Arena in Lakeville.
For most of the first period, and intermittent bits and pieces of the second and third periods, that plan was working, but a few lapses and the waves of depth thrown out by the Panthers deteriorated the Raiders, who eventually were eliminated with a 5-2 loss.
"I'm proud of our kids, we battled hard," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "This was a game at the start of the year where they just waxed us up and down the ice. We battled as much as we could, but at the end of the day we just ran out of gas. The kids played hard, and they've got nothing to hang their heads about."
That early-season matchup ended as a 7-1 victory for Lakeville North. Early on Thursday, it appeared an encore performance might ensue when the Panthers grabbed a 1-0 lead after only 1 minute, 50 seconds.
The Raiders punched back, though, knotting the score 1-1 with junior forward Carson VanZuilen's one-timer on the power play with 4:51 in the first.
Northfield ended the first period in a 1-1 tie and an 11-10 advantage in shots, thanks in large part, Luckraft said, to a new forechecking system designed to prevent odd-man rushes and funnel Lakeville North toward one side of the ice loaded with defenders.
"It didn't confuse them, but it slowed them down a bit in the first period," Luckraft said. "Then, all of a sudden when you're good in the neutral zone and good in your zone, those turnovers create some offense. We were able to get into some scoring positions and make some plays."
In the opening sequences of the second period, the Panthers jumped on the Raiders with a pair of goals in the first five minutes to grab a 3-1 lead.
After Northfield regained its footing, it trimmed that deficit to 3-2 with junior Ryan Will's power-play goal with 2:36 left in the second. With 46 seconds left in the period, however, Lakeville North's Keaton Kranz snuck behind the last defender to retrieve a ricocheting pass off the boards and finish a breakaway goal.
A late scrum nearly resulted in another goal for the Raiders to close the period, but the Panthers snuck into the locker room with their two-goal advantage restored.
"We got an unbelievable chance right down here," Luckraft said. "We made a play to the middle of the slot, got a shot and the rebound came right out and just kind of handcuffed our forward right there."
In the third period, Lakeville North sent already weary-legged Northfield chasing all over the ice to more or less run out the clock, until its senior goalie Caleb Mayer deposited an empty-netter in the dying seconds.
The loss wraps up a topsy-turvy return to Class AA for the Raiders, who challenged Section 1AA foes Owatonna and Rochester Century for a Big 9 Conference title, but ultimately lacked the finishing touch late in matchups with both and were unable to punch above their weight against the new heavyweights dotting the schedule.
The hope, Luckraft said, is Northfield understands the grind of its new Class AA reality before next season. While the Raiders graduate forward Teague Nelson, defender Kearic Gargrave and goalie Cal Frank, as well as Ethan Severson, Kai Anderson, Nate Fink and Griffin Amy, they return a wealth of experience.
Built off the foundation of four returning defensemen — Isak Johnson, Matthew DeBuse, Josh Kruger and Davis Royle — Northfield also brings back five of its top six forwards in addition to an expected influx of talent from the bantam program.
"I think we'll be deeper next year, so we'll have the ability to play a few more guys," Luckraft said. "That development that we need to take the next step happens in the offseason, so we need to hit the weight room to get a step faster and a step stronger. That can be the difference in a game like tonight."