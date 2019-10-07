The St. Olaf College football team's defense held Hamline University scoreless until the final six minutes of the game, as the Oles defeated the Pipers, 29-2, for their fifth-straight victory on Saturday afternoon on Homecoming at Klein Field at Manitou.
Sophomore Lars Prestemon, a 2018 Northfield High School graduate, threw two touchdowns and ran for another to lead St. Olaf (5-0, 3-0 MIAC) offensively, while the defense came within six minutes of its first shutout in 76 games dating back to 2011. The win over Hamline (1-4, 0-3 MIAC) gave the Oles their second-straight 5-0 start to a season.
The Pipers' lone score of the game came on a botched punt that turned into a safety with 5:58 to go. St. Olaf's last shutout was a 40-0 victory over Hamline on Oct. 29, 2011 in Northfield.
The St. Olaf defense held Hamline to 27 yards on 23 rushing attempts and got a pick-six from sophomore Brandon Foster, another 2018 NHS graduate, in the second quarter to help the Oles overcome five turnovers. Foster also had one of St. Olaf's four sacks in the game.
Prestemon was 12-for-19 for 190 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also running for 41 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Isaac Coutier caught four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, with first year Siegel Howard III also hauling in a touchdown from Prestemon.
On just the fourth play from scrimmage, St. Olaf got on the board as Prestemon hit Coutier over the top up the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown just 2:08 into the game. The strike was the third touchdown connection between Prestemon and Coutier in the last two weeks.
St. Olaf's defense forced Hamline to punt from its own 48-yard line on the Pipers' first possession. Hamline's punter Connor Leavens booted the ball off the helmet of junior Jordan Bartholomew and the ball rolled all the way back towards the Pipers' end zone, where the punter kicked it out of the side of the end zone for a safety to make it a 9-0 game.
First year Payton Schott picked up his first-career interception later in the first quarter as the teams combined for three turnovers in the final nine minutes of the quarter. The Oles kept their shutout intact three plays into the fourth quarter when Foster and classmate Jordan King combined to stop Hamline on a fourth-and-one at the St. Olaf three-yard line.
The score remained 9-0 until Foster's interception return for a touchdown with 10:40 to go in the second quarter. Hamline set up a swing pass that senior Max Karpinske got a hand to to deflect the ball right into the arms of Foster, who ran it back untouched for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the St. Olaf lead to 16-0.
After a stop, the Oles got the ball back and marched 76 yards in 10 plays, capped by Prestemon's eight-yard touchdown pass to Howard III to push the lead to 23-0 with 2:43 to go in the first half. The touchdown reception was the first of Howard III's young career and his third total touchdown in the past two games.
St. Olaf has its bye this week before returning to action at Bethel on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.
Knights fall at Bethel
Emanual Williams had seven receptions for a career-best 127 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown, but Carleton dropped a second straight game versus a national top-10 opponent, this time falling 42-13 at No. 7 Bethel University.
The game was played in extremely soggy conditions due to heavy overnight rain that continued throughout the morning. Senior wide receivers Williams, Mack Journell and Fletcher Metz shined for Carleton (2-3, 0-3 MIAC) despite the dreary conditions.
Williams now has 144 career receptions, moving him into fifth on the Knights' all-time list. Journell is close behind with 137 catches for the Knights, good for seventh on the same chart as he pulled in a game-high eight passes for 98 yards. Metz had seven grabs for 56 yards.
When Williams raced past the Bethel defense for his touchdown at the 10:40 mark in the second quarter, it tied him with Journell and four others for 11th place on Carleton's career touchdown reception chart.
Despite the challenging playing conditions, first-year quarterback Jonathan Singleton threw for a career-best 320 yards as he went 27-for-61 with the long touchdown in the second quarter.
The Knight defense limited Bethel (4-0, 2-0 MIAC) to six total yards on its first two drives, but the Royals eventually got their ground game going, amassing 299 yards on 45 carries. Sid Boros and Sam Gibas led the rushing attack with 102 yards apiece. The duo accounted for three rushing touchdowns with another coming in the passing game.
Peter Hagstrom and Isaac Simons led the Knights defense with 10 tackles apiece.
Carleton heads to Hamline University (1-4, 0-3 MIAC) for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 12.