Jim Lucius, Northfield’s top young golfer, won the state high school championship Monday at the University of Minnesota course in Minneapolis.

Jim, who had to break out of a three-way tie in the regional to win a berth in the state meet, nosed out Bill McGovern of St. Paul Central. A one under par 70 in the morning round gave Jim a good lead. However, his afternoon round of 79 gave him a 149 total, one stroke better than McGovern.

Last time a Northfielder won the state tourney was in 1937, when Gene Christensen brought home the championship with a 151. Jim’s 149 score was better than that and the best medal score since Bob Braff of Duluth won the title in 1948 with a 147.

