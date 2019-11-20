Teams: Northfield (0-0) at Faribault (0-0), 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Faribault Ice Arena.
Last year: For the second year in a row, the Raiders and Falcons will battle in November. Last year, Northfield scored twice in the final three minutes to register a 3-1 victory.
1. Last year, Northfield was a senior-heavy team that used its experience all over the ice to contend for a Big 9 Conference title, while Faribault boasted only a pair of seniors and received the bulk of its scoring from underclassmen. That script is flipped this year, with the Raiders returning only two seniors, goalie Cal Frank and Kearic Gargrave — who has varsity experience as a defenseman and a forward — while the Falcons bring back a five-player senior class that includes Spencer Ell and Jake Dolter, who split time in goal a year ago. The experienced group returning for Faribault will attempt to replicate the hot start of last season, in which is began 9-3-1, but will also look to avoid the end-of-season slide that saw it drop eight of the remaining 12 games.
2. Northfield enters the season missing 10 of its 12 leading scorers from a year ago due to graduation: Gargrave (four goals, four assists) and junior forward Carson Van Zuilen (20 goals, 35 assists) representing the top returners. Van Zuilen, who led the team in assists and was second in goals a year ago, will be the focal point, which isn’t new for a player who has already surpassed the 100-point mark in his career. The difference this year is he’ll be the primary focus of the opposition, as he’ll no longer be playing alongside Jacob Halvorson, who has played in the NA3HL and NAHL this year, Garrett Sawyer, who’s now with the USPHL’s Rochester Vipers, or Devon Jirik, who led the Raiders in goals with 25 last season. Van Zuilen and company will be facing a senior goalie Thursday, it’s just not certain who exactly will be lining up between the posts. Last year, Ell and Dolter posted remarkably similar stats, with Ell finishing 6-5-1 with a save percentage of .889 compared to Dolter’s record of 6-5 and save percentage of .888.
3. While Van Zuilen’s supporting cast remains a bit of a mystery, Faribault returns a deep stable of capable forwards. Of the 62 goals the Falcons scored a year ago, they bring back the scorers of 61 of them. The only two players lost to graduation were defenders Owen Williamson and Daniel Drevlow, and while that creates a hole at the blue line, it also means Faribault’s entire forward corps from a year ago is back for another season. That group is led by sophomore Zack Slinger, who scored a team-high 21 goals and dished out seven assists a year ago, while senior Leighton Weasler racked up a team-high 17 assists and scored seven goals last year. Thursday, that group will most likely be facing Frank, who last year split time in net with since-graduated Wes Lideen. In nine starts, Frank finished 7-2 with a save percentage of .899.