After a 65-point eruption in the first half, the Northfield boys basketball team cruised the rest of the way in a 95-52 victory at Albert Lea (1-8, 0-6 Big 9 Conference) on Tuesday night.
The Raiders (6-4, 4-3) led 65-29 at halftime.
Soren Richardson led the way with 36 points thanks to converting on 24 of 19 field goals, 5 of 8 3-pointers and 3 of 3 free throws. Tate Journell added 16 points, Ian Stanton scored 10 and Haden Kelly piled up 11 seconds-half points to put his name on the varsity scoresheet for the first time.
Charlie Monaghan and Isaiah Mahal both notched their first varsity points as well.
Northfield next plays Friday night at home against Winona.