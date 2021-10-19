At the Ev Berg Invite in Owatonna on Oct. 7, Rochester Century narrowly beat the Northfield girls cross country team by two points.
The Raiders returned the favor Tuesday afternoon, when the team pulled out a 1-point victory against Rochester Century at the Big 9 Conference championships at the same course in Owatonna to claim the program's first-ever Big 9 title.
Northfield finished with 61 points, just head of Rochester Century's 62 points. Third-place Mankato East was the next closes team with 91 points.
Eighth grader Caley Graber also won the individual conference championship with a time of 19 minutes, 24.13 seconds, winning a sprint down the back stretch with Red Wing's Nora Hanson, who finished second with a time of 19:26.85.
From there, Northfield needed every single point it scored. Senior Clara Lippert sped to a sixth-place finish in 20:12.89, and Addison Enfield exploded for a 10th-place finish in 20:23.40 in just her second time scoring points in a varsity race.
Senior Adriana Fleming crossed in 20th with a time of 20:38.15, and Peyton Quaas picked up the final scoring position of the afternoon in 24th with a time of 20:47.18.
In addition to Graber's close finish to claim first, Enfield also beat out Owatonna's Anna Cox for 10th place by a little more than a second and Quaas beat out Mankato West's Landree Quint for 24th by less than two seconds
In addition to the obvious achievement of claiming the program's first conference title, Tuesday's victory also previewed what's likely to be a battle for the second qualifying position in the Class AAA state championships.
Farmington is likely to assume its spot atop the section to win the championship and claim the first state-qualifying position at the Section 1AAA championships Thursday, Oct. 28 back in Owatonna.
The second state qualifying position is shaping up to be a photo finish between Northfield and Rochester Century. The Panthers claimed the first round in the regular season, before the Panthers snagged round two in the conference meet. Whichever team wins the best-of-3 matchup is likely headed to state.
Northfield boys finish 6th
Northfield junior Nathan Amundson sped to sixth place individually to help the Raiders finish sixth as a team during Tuesday's Big 9 championships at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
Amundson posted a time of 17:02.69 to earn all-conference honors.
Carter Schlomann was the second Northfield runner across the line in 33rd with a time of 18:03.64, while Carter Steenblock registered a time of 18:15.0 to finish 39th.
Adam Reisetter claimed 45th in 18:20.70, while Isaac Schlief nabbed the final scoring spot in 50th with a time of 18:34.54.
Owatonna won its second straight Big 9 title Tuesday with a team score of 38 to distance itself from second-place Mankato East, which tallied 51 points. Rochester Mayo finished third with 131, Mankato West slotted into fourth with 157, Rochester John Marshall placed fifth with 168 and Northfield settled into sixth with 173 points in the 12-team race.
Like the girls, the boys team next races in the Section 1AAA championships Thursday, Oct. 28 in Owatonna.