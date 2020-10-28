On a night in which its service game was lethal, the typically powerful offensive attack for the Northfield volleyball team wasn't needed as much as normal in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-10 victory Tuesday on the road against Austin (0-5).
The Class AAA No. 9-ranked Raiders (6-0) racked up a gaudy 16 aces, with eight off the hand of senior libero Emma Torstenson.
Sophomore outside hitter Sydney Jaynes added five aces, while senior defensive specialist Kyah Olson-Sola senior defensive specialist/right-side hitter Laura Wellbrock and senior outside hitter Megan Reilly each tallied an assist apiece.
When additional offense was required, Reilly led the way with 12 kills, senior middle hitter Sylvia Koenig added six kills, sophomore middle hitter Annelise Larson and Jaynes tallied three kills, Wellbrock and sophomore setter Teagan Timperley both added a pair of kills, and senior middle hitter Emma Hodapp finished with one kill.
Timperley dished out 23 assists, as well.
Defensively, Jaynes notched a team-high eight digs, Reilly added seven digs, Torstenson and Timperley both chipped in six digs, Wellbrock helped with five digs, Olson-Sola provided four digs, Koenig finished with three digs and Hodapp dropped down for a pair of digs.
Larson and Reilly both also finished with a block apiece.