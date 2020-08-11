A fast-starting offense and a dominant performance on the mound combined to equal a fourth straight trip to the Class B state tournament for the Northfield Knights.
Behind three runs in the first two innings and seven shutout frames from starting pitcher Jake Mathison, Northfield topped Rochester 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sechler Park in Northfield in the decisive game three of a Section 1B playoff series.
Northfield qualifies for its fourth straight state tournament and joins Elko and Dundas out of Section 1B.
Rochester, Miesville and New Market will battle for the last spot out of Section 1B
With the win, the Knights join the Dundas Dukes and Elko Express in the state tournament, while Rochester will battle with New Market on Friday night for a chance to play Miesville in a one-game playoff for the section's final state tournament berth.
Tuesday, the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when first baseman Aldon Severson drove in second baseman Tommy McDonald with an RBI single. Severson scored later in the inning on shortstop Thomas Meland's sacrifice fly.
In the bottom of the second, McDonald drove in catcher Sam Maus with a two-out RBI single to increase the early advantage to 3-0.
That was more than enough for Mathison, who fired seven shutout innings on three days rest after pitching eight innings in the 4-2 loss in game one on Friday night. The right-hander allowed only three hits while striking out five batters and walking two.
After Mathison pitched his final inning in the top of the seventh, he closed his night in the bottom of the seventh by lining a two-out RBI single to center to score McDonald, who finished with three hits, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, in addition to likely saving a run in the top of the seventh with a diving stop to strand two runners on base.
Rochester strands runners on first and second after this diving stop by second baseman Tommy McDonald ends the inning pic.twitter.com/pC4tsq8mk3
Eli Patrikus then entered out of the bullpen to pitch the final two innings after he recorded a three-inning save in Sunday's 4-3 win in game two. He ran into some trouble in the top of the ninth by allowing three singles, but ultimately limited the damage to only one run with the help of a pair of strikeouts.
Northfield will enter the Class B state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of Section 1B, while Elko earns the section's top seed, Dundas will be No. 3 and the fourth seed will be awarded to whatever team emerges out of the three-team loser series between Miesville, New Market and Rochester. The Class B state tournament is set to begin Aug. 21 in Shakopee.