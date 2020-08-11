jake mathison

Northfield starting pitcher Jake Mathison fires a pitch during Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Rochester in a Section 1B playoff game at Sechler Park in Northfield. Mathison tossed seven shutout innings to earn the win. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com

A fast-starting offense and a dominant performance on the mound combined to equal a fourth straight trip to the Class B state tournament for the Northfield Knights.

Behind three runs in the first two innings and seven shutout frames from starting pitcher Jake Mathison, Northfield topped Rochester 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sechler Park in Northfield in the decisive game three of a Section 1B playoff series.

With the win, the Knights join the Dundas Dukes and Elko Express in the state tournament, while Rochester will battle with New Market on Friday night for a chance to play Miesville in a one-game playoff for the section's final state tournament berth.

Tuesday, the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when first baseman Aldon Severson drove in second baseman Tommy McDonald with an RBI single. Severson scored later in the inning on shortstop Thomas Meland's sacrifice fly.

tommy mcdonald

Northfield second baseman Tommy McDonald rounds third base during Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Rochester in a Section 1B playoff game at Sechler Park in Northfield. McDonald doubled twice and scored a pair of runs in the win. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

In the bottom of the second, McDonald drove in catcher Sam Maus with a two-out RBI single to increase the early advantage to 3-0.

sam maus

Northfield catcher Sam Maus tosses a throw down to third base after a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-1 victory against Rochester in a Section 1B playoff game at Sechler Park in Northfield. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

That was more than enough for Mathison, who fired seven shutout innings on three days rest after pitching eight innings in the 4-2 loss in game one on Friday night. The right-hander allowed only three hits while striking out five batters and walking two.

After Mathison pitched his final inning in the top of the seventh, he closed his night in the bottom of the seventh by lining a two-out RBI single to center to score McDonald, who finished with three hits, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, in addition to likely saving a run in the top of the seventh with a diving stop to strand two runners on base.

Eli Patrikus then entered out of the bullpen to pitch the final two innings after he recorded a three-inning save in Sunday's 4-3 win in game two. He ran into some trouble in the top of the ninth by allowing three singles, but ultimately limited the damage to only one run with the help of a pair of strikeouts.

Northfield will enter the Class B state tournament as the No. 2 seed out of Section 1B, while Elko earns the section's top seed, Dundas will be No. 3 and the fourth seed will be awarded to whatever team emerges out of the three-team loser series between Miesville, New Market and Rochester. The Class B state tournament is set to begin Aug. 21 in Shakopee.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments