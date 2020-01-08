The Northfield girls alpine ski team sped to second out of seven teams, and the boys squad placed third out of seven, during Tuesday afternoon's race at Mount Kato in Mankato.
The girls team was paced by seven top-25 finishes in the 69-skier field, highlighted by the run of Liv Murphy in fourth, Meaghan Stein in fifth, Libby Brust in seventh and Ashley Schaffer in eighth.
Northfield was outdone only by Mankato West, which loaded up six skiers in the top 10 and eight in the top 20 to rack up 581 points to top the total of 489 for second-place Northfield, 403 for third-place Rochester John Marshall and 397 for fourth-place Mankato East.
The boys team for the Raiders was helped to its third-place finish thanks to a trio of top-10 finishes and five skiers in the top 25 of the 82-skier field.
Sam Hegseth led the way in sixth place, and was followed closely by Ryan Cahoon in seventh and Billy Wilson in ninth. That lifted Northfield to 435 points, trailing first-place Mankato West (526) and second-place Mankato East (452), but well ahead of fourth-place Rochester Mayo (293).
That was all in preparation for Friday's 45th annual Welch Village Invitational, which typically attracts up to 20 of some of the top teams throughout central and southern Minnesota.
Raider girls basketball tripped up at West
A slow start doomed the Northfield girls basketball team Tuesday night at Mankato West, which built a 14-point halftime lead en route to a 70-44 victory.
Junior forward Annika Richardson led the Raiders (2-10, 2-7 Big 9 Conference) with 22 points and seven rebounds, while making seven of her 15 shot attempts, including a 2 of 3 performance from behind the arc. Mankato West (8-3, 6-2) was led by 18 points from Bri Stoltzmann, who finished 8 of 10 from the field in addition to grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out three assists.
Northfield will next travel Friday night to take on Class AAA No. 4 Austin (12-2, 9-1), which Tuesday night defeated Class AAA No. 3 Red Wing 42-34.