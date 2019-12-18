Game: Northfield (8-2) at Lakeville South (6-3-1), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Lakeville Hasse Arena.
Recent results: Northfield has won its last two games by a combined score of 22-1 against Rochester Century, Rochester Mayo and Owatonna. Lakeville South, meanwhile, tied Lakeville North 2-2 on Dec. 10, and then lost 2-1 against Apple Valley on Tuesday before playing at Rosemount on Thursday before Friday’s contest.
Last year: The Cougars topped the Raiders 3-1 in last year’s Section 1AA quarterfinals at Northfield Ice Arena.
1. Friday’s game will wrap up a massive week for Northfield. First, the Raiders traveled Tuesday to battle Owatonna, the best remaining challenger for the Big 9 Conference crown and one of the top teams in Section 1AA. Northfield passed that test with a 4-0 victory. Solidified by that result, the Cougars and Raiders are the top two teams in Section 1AA, according to minnesotascores.com’s Quality Rankings Formula (QRF). The departure of Lakeville North from the section this year, and Farmington’s sluggish start to the season has left the Cougars as the favorites to win their fourth section title in six years. The best challenger to that claim, though, would be the Raiders, who will look to garner a noteworthy win for the program Friday night.
2. The offense for Lakeville South has flowed through the sophomore duo of Ryann Wright and Taylor Otremba so far this year, with Wright notching seven goals and 16 assists, while Otremba has recorded nine goals and 11 assists through the first 10 games. Those two are part of a youth movement for the Cougars, who feature only two seniors on the roster, although those two are talented. Senior forward Lindsay Maloney has four goals and seven assists through 10 games and is committed to play at the Rochester Institute of Technology next year, while senior goalie Becca Macklin has been stone-walling opponents thus far. She has two shutouts in the first nine games, and most recently stopped 34 shots in the 2-2 tie against Lakeville North. So far, she’s garnered a save percentage of .922 and is allowing 1.97 goals a game.
3. Northfield recently rearranged its lines, and while that most notably triggered a scoring surge from junior forward Jessica Boland, it’s also ignited the secondary scoring for the Raiders. That’s come from the second line of freshman Tove Sorenson, junior Marta Sorenson and junior Rachel Braun. Tove Sorenson has done most of the damage recently, with seven goals in the last four games including a hat trick against Rochester Century and a two-goal performance against Rochester Mayo. That’s been helped by her older sister, Marta, who’s recorded her first three points of the season with a pair of assists against Century and an assist against Mayo. Braun, meanwhile, scored against Mayo and dished out an assist against Century.