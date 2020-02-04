Northfield boys basketball provided at least a small scare to the class of the Big 9 Conference on Tuesday night.
Playing at Mankato East, which entered the night undefeated in conference play and ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, Northfield entered halftime within single digits and trailed by only six points with four minutes, 18 seconds left in the second half before eventually losing 69-56.
Northfield junior guard Kip Schetnan scored a team-high 16 points, junior guard Karsten Clay added 12, senior forward Nick Touchette contributed 11 and junior guard Luke Labenski finished with 10 points.
Junior guard Thomas Roethler also mixed two points with four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Both teams shot 50% from the floor, while Northfield (6-13, 5-10 Big 9 Conference) converted on 7 of 12 3-pointers and Mankato East finished only 6-for-21 from behind the arc. The Cougars (17-1, 15-0) were able to pull away thanks to the sheer number of shots they attempted, and thus made, with 58 field goal attempts compared to 46 for the Raiders.
Northfield will return home Friday night to face Albert Lea (8-9, 7-8).