The Northfield boys and girls alpine ski teams started their seasons Friday at Wild Mountain Ski Area in a 23-team invitational.
The girls finished seventh, while the boys finished 17th.
The girls team placed all six of their racers in the top 100 of the 134-entrant field, led by Camryn Zotalis in 18th.
Clara Wilson finished 21st, Ella Hegseth snagged 38th, Brianna Novak slotted into 54th, Madison Loritz placed 97th and Alexis Zotalis nabbed 100th.
The boys team, meanwhile, finished 17th out of 23 teams despite using only five of the maximum six scoring skiers.
Billy Wilson led the way in sixth place out of 130 racers. Kingsley Alsop sped to 37th,, Carter Steenblock darted to 86th, Jacob Tanghe claimed 100th and Jack Peterson logged 116th place.
"I’m so proud of the efforts today, with little gate training," Northfield coach Tracy Closson said. "And with the first big race jitters."