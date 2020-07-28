After the New Ulm City Council voted unanimously Friday to no longer allow the city to host the Minnesota amateur baseball state tournament, the Minnesota Baseball Association was forced to quickly find a new site.
Monday night, the MBA board announced Millroy will join with original host site Springfield to host the 48-team Class C state tournament, while Shakopee will serve as the lone site for the 16-team Class B state tournament.
Shakopee and Joe Schleper Stadium was one of three hosts for the 2018 state tournament.
The dates for the Class C and Class B state tournament remain unchanged, with both scheduled to start Aug. 21 and play championship games on Labor Day.