Gymnastics: Northfield 138.625, Red Wing 120.575 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 1, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In its final home meet, the Northfield Gymnastics team treated its home crowd with its best performance of the season Friday night.The Raiders topped visiting Red Wing 138.625-120.575. The team score is Northfield's highest recorded mark this season by three points.The trio of Sidney Petersen, Paige Mier and Jolee Harris fought it out for the all-around title. Petersen finished on top with 34.950 points, just ahead of Mier (34.875) and Harris (34.425).Peterson finished first on the vault (9.150) and floor (9.350), while Mier and Harris tied for first on the balance beam with identical scores of 8.500.Larisa Dominguez also won on the uneven bars for Northfield with a score of 8.600, while Bella Pressnall claimed second on the vault with a score of 9.100. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jolee Harris Crowd Team Sidney Petersen Sport Gymnastics Larisa Dominguez Meet Bella Pressnall Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Missing Person Budenski, Update City of Northfield provides free KN95 masks Pandemic grind affects smiles; push back Couple charged with drug possession following search warrant Thomas Neuville Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 4 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event