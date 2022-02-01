In its final home meet, the Northfield Gymnastics team treated its home crowd with its best performance of the season Friday night.

The Raiders topped visiting Red Wing 138.625-120.575. The team score is Northfield's highest recorded mark this season by three points.

The trio of Sidney Petersen, Paige Mier and Jolee Harris fought it out for the all-around title. Petersen finished on top with 34.950 points, just ahead of Mier (34.875) and Harris (34.425).

Peterson finished first on the vault (9.150) and floor (9.350), while Mier and Harris tied for first on the balance beam with identical scores of 8.500.

Larisa Dominguez also won on the uneven bars for Northfield with a score of 8.600, while Bella Pressnall claimed second on the vault with a score of 9.100.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments