Needing a victory and an Austin loss to secure a share of the Big 9 Conference title, the Northfield boys soccer team did its part Thursday night with a 2-1 victory in Faribault (10-4-1, 5-4-1 Big 9 Conference).
That win only meant the Raiders (10-1-2, 8-1-2) wrapped up second place in the conference, though, since Austin (11-1-2, 9-0-2) topped Rochester Century 2-1 to clinch its third straight conference title.
Individual results from the game were not available as of publication. Northfield will start the Section 1AA tournament Tuesday, and will most likely do so with a home game barring any surprises in this weekend's seeding process.
Northfield volleyball cruises at Mayo
Even with a final set that required a bit of extra effort, Northfield (19-1, 8-0 Big 9 Conference) swept Rochester Mayo (9-5, 5-2) on the road 25-12, 25-15, 25-23.
Junior Megan Reilly recorded a team-high 13 kills, while senior Lida King combined 35 assists with three blocks, freshman Annelise Larson doubled four kills with four blocks, junior Emma Torstenson notched 15 digs and a pair of aces and junior Rachel Wieber mixed 10 kills with nine digs.
The win sets up a chance Tuesday night to clinch the program's third straight conference title at home against Mankato West. The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders have yet to lose a set in Big 9 play, while the Scarlets (10-6, 7-1) lost to Rochester Mayo back on Sept. 3 in their first conference match of the year. Both teams have one more conference match following Tuesday's matchup.
Northfield girls tennis bows out
Against the favorites to win not only the section, but perhaps the state title, Northfield lost 7-0 Thursday against top-seeded and Class AA No. 5-ranked Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinals of the Section 1AA tournament.
A day earlier, in a match that was postponed a day and moved to the Owatonna Indoor Tennis Center due to rain, eighth-seeded Northfield surged past ninth-seeded Winona 5-2 in the first round of the section tournament.
In the Winona match, junior Libby Brust won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, senior Athena Pitsavas raced to a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 2 singles and junior Caroline Ash fought to a 7-5, 7-5 victory at No. 3 singles.
On the doubles side against the Winhawks, senior Leah Transburg and junior Lynette Ott prevailed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and senior Celine Falcon-Geist and freshman Marie Labenski won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
*Results from the Northfield girls swimming and diving meet at Owatonna were unavailable as of publication