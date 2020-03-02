Two more school records fell on day three of the MIAC Indoor Championships as Matthew Wilkinson (Jr./Greenwood, Minn./Minnetonka) and Joey Cook-Gallardo (Sr./Moscow, Idaho/Moscow) shined on Saturday. All told the Carleton College men's track and field team earned two All-MIAC performances as well as a trio of honorable mentions on the final day of the conference meet.
St. Thomas captured its 36th consecutive title, finishing with 186 points to lead the 11-team field. Second place came down to the final event of the weekend, the 4x400-meter relay. Concordia-Moorhead won the event and finished with 92 points, only one point ahead of Carleton, which finished third in that race. St. Olaf, meanwhile, finished eighth out of 11 teams.
Wilkinson broke multiple records with his performance in the 3000-meter run. He obliterated the field with his time of 8:11.52, which was nearly 20 seconds ahead of the runner up and currently stands as the fastest time in Division III this season. In the process, Wilkinson not only bettered the McNeely Spectrum record established in 2014, but he also bested the previous MIAC Championships record (set in 2016) by a whopping eight seconds.
The thing no one dared to think was the Wilkinson would also take down Dale Kramer's 42-year-old school record in the event. Kramer, who was inducted into the Division III Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame in 2013, had run 8:12.30 back in 1978.
While Wilkinson stole the spotlight, Carleton had multiple strong finishes in the event. Stephen Lavey (So./Cedar Grove, Wis./Cedar Grove-Belgium) placed fourth with a personal-best time of 8:43.59, Cameron Meikle (Sr./Hamilton Mont./Hamilton) earned fifth place with a 8:44.61 finish as both Knights secured All-MIAC Honorable Mention. Ben Santos (So./Boulder, Colo./Boulder) further added to Carleton's point total when he took home seventh place with a new PR time of 8:46.06.
In the 600-meter run, an event where the top three finishers broke the previous facility record of 1:22.22, Joey Cook-Gallardo placed second at 1:20.57 and re-wrote the record book in the process. In this case, only the first name has to be changed on the leaderboard as Joey bested older brother Donson Cook-Gallardo's mark established in 2016.
In addition to Lavey and Meikle, Carleton's other All-MIAC honorable mention was earned by the team of Bryan Richter (Sr./Des Moines, Iowa/Lincoln), Nick Brusilow (Jr./Grosse Pointe, Mich./University Liggett School), Zach Kulstad (Jr./Savage, Minn./Prior Lake), and Cook-Gallardo, who took home third in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:35.47.
Rounding out the point total for Carleton was a seventh-place finished for Richter in the 200-meter dash (indoor PR of 22.70) and an eighth-place showing for Peter Keel (Sr./Roseville, Minn./Roseville) in the triple jump (13.14m).