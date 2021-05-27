The Northfield girls track and field team picked up five event titles at Wednesday's Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall, where it finished fourth out of 12 teams.
Rochester Century won the conference with a team score of 251, Mankato East notched second with 230, Winona third with 188 and Northfield fourth with a 171.5.
Nicole Theberath finished with a trio of championships by winning the 800-meter run, the mile run and helping the 1,600 relay team to a first-place finish. Other members of that winning relay were Janya Janssen, Grace Dickerson and Clara Lippert.
Lippert, Jannsen and Dickerson also joined with Anna Olsen to win the 800 relay. Shelby Svien picked up an individual championship in the discus, where her throw of 115 feet narrowly beat out Mankato East's Rachel Clifford by eight inches.
Lippert and Janssen also finished second and fourth in the open 400 — Lippert's time of 1:00.49 a little more than half a second off first place and Jannsen's 1:00.94 a little more than a second off the winning pace.
Other top-eight individual finishes included Sidney Petersen and Zibby Hanifl finished third and sixth in the pole vault, Josie Hauck speeding to eighth in the mile, Svien notching fifth in the shot put and Olson flying to eighth in the long jump.
Northfield next competes Wednesday, June 2 in a co-ed triangular at Rochester Mayo that includes Red Wing to keep itself fresh before the first day of the Section 1AA championships Thursday, June 10 at Lakeville South.