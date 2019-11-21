Each time it appeared the Northfield boys hockey team had pocketed a season-opening win, Faribault seemed to claw its way back into the contest.
Finally, with 30 seconds left and the Falcon goalie pulled, Northfield junior forward Carson Van Zuilen deposited an empty-netter to finish off his hat trick and what ended up as a 5-3 victory for the Raiders at Faribault Ice Arena.
"I knew going into the game they were going to be good," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "They didn't lose a single player off last year's team, so that chemistry always jives well at the start of the year, and we lost 12 guys."
Van Zuilen was one of the few players returning from last year, and in addition to his three goals he also assisted the other two goals.
His first helper opened the scoring, with his pass from behind the net on the power play setting up sophomore Spencer Klotz to score his first career goal.
Junior defenseman Josh Kruger accounted for the other goal in a sloppy game that featured 17 total penalties.
"It's such an early game," Luckraft said. "Tonight was the earliest that you could possibly play, so there were a limited number of games tonight. We've been introducing a lot of stuff, trying to work on some coverages, some zone play and had very limited time working with special teams. That's stuff at the start of the year you try to fit in between everything else when you're trying to gel lines together and it's a work in progress for sure."
Northfield ended the game with a whopping 42-21 advantage in shots, while senior goalie Cal Frank earned the win in net for the Raiders.
In addition to the goal scorers, Luckraft pointed to senior forward Teague Nelson, senior forward Will Tidona and senior forward Nate Fink as others who played impressive in the first game of the season.
A greater effort may be needed going forward, though, as Northfield travels Tuesday to take on Lakeville North.
The game will be played at Ames Arena and on an Olymic-sized sheet, which is wider than the traditional American skating surface. That extra space will be tough for the young Raiders to handle, Luckraft said, especially this early in the season.
"That's going to be critical in that game, because teams that have speed and skill will take advantage of us if we make mistakes," Luckraft said. "The second part of that is we just have to stay out of the penalty box. Five-on-five we've got some skilled guys and a lot of guys that will really compete, but against teams like Lakeville North and some of those other high-skilled teams, if we spend time in the penalty box then pucks are going to end up in our net, so we'll have to play smart."