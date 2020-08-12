He held his suspicions, but Northfield volleyball coach Tim Torstenson wanted an early gauge on what his team might look like this season.
Last week, the Raiders hosted their yearly summer volleyball camp. This year, it was announced in the middle of that camp the high school volleyball season will be contested this spring — from mid-March to mid-May.
So, on the last day of camp, Torstenson asked his players how many he might see on the high school team this spring, and how many might forego a high school season in favor of playing club volleyball, where exposure to college coaches is exponentially greater.
“The majority of our girls said they would probably play club, and that didn’t surprise me,” Torstenson said.
Volleyball won’t be alone in the newly formed spring season, with football also being shifted at last week’s Minnesota State High School League board meeting into the new season due to the still-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
While high school volleyball teams across Minnesota will grapple with players electing to play club volleyball, football teams might be posed with the question of where to play at all. With the season slated to start in the middle of March, football teams will be forced with the same dilemmas traditional spring sports have dealt with for years.
With snow on the ground, where do you practice? With the thawing snow and spring rain, how will the grass fields that are predominantly featured in non-Class 6A football hold up?
“The fields will be interesting, so I’ll be curious to see if we try to find as many artificial turf fields to play on as possible,” Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan said.
How will the season look?
Two-a-days are a late-summer tradition.
While summer workouts are the initial reintroduction of players to coaches ahead of the fall football season, the first two weeks of practices operate as a crash course for returning and incoming football players, and one that utilizes two practices a day at the tail end of summer vacation.
“The nice thing about those, typically, is kids give so much of their attention to football at the time,” Sullivan said. “They’re doing that, and they’re working, maybe.
“It will be different when they have school,” he continued. “Another thing that will be different, that spring sports have had to deal with, is we start and then the second week of the season is spring break. With the current COVID, people might not be traveling, but who knows?”
Once the season starts, both football and volleyball will be limited in the number of competitions. The football season will consist of six games, while volleyball will play only local opponents and be prevented from partaking in tournaments and invitationals against other top teams from around the state.
Whether or not that culminates in some type of section or state tournament is still undecided.
“If it’s literally straight up a six-game season, to me one of the neat things about that is you’re playing to play for the joy of playing,” Sullivan said. “If there is a playoff, of course, that’s a different element.”
A difficult choice
When the MSHSL Board of Directors announced its decision to push football and volleyball back to the spring, it concurrently announced the start of the traditional spring sports season was also going to be pushed back to mid-May and run until July.
The reasoning was to prevent athletes from having to choose between playing their fall sport or their spring sport.
“It gives all the sports a best chance to have close to a full season, but I also understand that the traditional spring sports — their seasons will be different as well with having to move to May and then into the summer,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully, with everybody pulling together we can provide kids an opportunity to do everything that they want to do.”
The MSHSL has no jurisdiction over club sports, however, and while that doesn’t pose a problem to football, it influences volleyball teams across the state.
For years, the bulk of college recruitment and scouting has occurred on the club volleyball circuit since coaches are able to see hundreds of potential players against high-level competition in one weekend.
The Northfield volleyball team is evidence of that system at work. Seniors Emma Torstenson, Rachel Wieber and Sylvia Koenig all have spots on Divsion I volleyball teams after they graduate, while senior Megan Reilly is also expected to make a D-I commitment. Two seniors from last year — Bronwyn Timperley and Lida King — both earned D-I scholarships, while there are other college volleyball hopefuls throughout the program.
When poised with a choice between furthering their recruitment in front of college coaches or playing a conference-only schedule in empty gyms against a Big 9 Conference slate the Raiders have not lost to in two years, the choice for those hoping to play college volleyball crystallizes.
“They’re smart,” Tim Torstenson said. “They want to be recruited and they’ll play with their club teams, and I don’t blame them for doing that. All across the state, you’ll have that if the girls have to choose. My thing is, it’ll be such a diluted high school season anyway, because you’re not going to have your regular teams. You’ll have teams with half their girls. It’s just not a good situation.”
It’s still a tough choice for those seniors with volleyball futures already mapped out. While talking with his senior daughter, Emma, Tim Torstenson wants her to feel confident in her choice of where she might play this spring and know he’ll support that decision.
He just still doesn’t know what that outcome is going to be.
“They don’t know quite what they’re going to do yet,” Torstenson said. “They don’t obviously want to give up their senior season, but on the other hand they know what it could look like with the diluted season. Our conference isn’t a strong conference, and then I think they want to talk to their friends that play club and what they’re going to do and talk to their high school friends. For them, it might be a little easier because they’ve committed to make the decision to play for high school. Club is their 18s year and if they’ve already been recruited and committed, they don’t feel as inclined to play club to get that exposure.”
In normal years, there’s typically a rule that dictates if an athlete is competing in a high school sport, they cannot compete in a corresponding club sport during the season.
Even if that changes this year, though, there’s no guarantee athletes will try and handle both workloads.
“If we have too many girls playing club, our team will be extremely diluted and it will be hard to field a team,” Torstenson said. “Even numbers-wise, I don’t even know if we could do it.”