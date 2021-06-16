Try as he might, the thought kept creeping into his mind.
As Northfield junior Nate Stevens roamed the Bunker Hills Golf Club on Wednesday during the Class AAA state tournament, the image of him winning the program's first individual state golf championship since 1974 continued to creep in.
He peeked at the leaderboard after his ninth hole Wednesday and found his name at the top with Minnetonka's Ian Meyer providing pressure one group ahead.
When he checked again prior to teeing off the 18th hole, a one-shot lead greeted him. Stevens proceeded to birdie the 18th hole to finish with a two-day total of 134, which is good enough for 10-under-par, a Class AAA state championship by a two-shot margin and a Minnesota State High School League record.
Blake's Derek Hitchner shot a 134 to win the 2015 Class AA state championship, but no other golfer has dipped that low in a full 36-hole state tournament.
"Throughout the entire day today, I was like, ‘Wow, this would be pretty cool to do,’" Stevens said. "I just tried to push that back inside of me and not let it get to my head at all. I think I did a pretty good job.”
The realization Meyer was blistering up ahead midway through the round might have provided Stevens the extra juice required to claim the state championship. Stevens doesn't tend make a ton of birdies by his own admission, and instead surges past the competition with a remarkable consistency that saw him bogey only two of the 36 holes Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday's back nine, however, Stevens turned it on by birdying three of his final seven holes after Meyer moved to one shot back of the lead once Stevens bogeyed the 12th hole.
“No one went away," Northfield coach Adam Danielson said. "There were so many guys, because I was thinking, ‘Oh, is someone going to back off a little bit as (Nate) gets going?’ But nobody did. They were great players, but Nate just showed who he is.”
Ten players finished under par through the two-day tournament. In 2019, Stillwater's Brock Winter won the championship as the only player that finished under par. Stevens finished ninth that year as a freshman at three-over par.
Stevens held off the under-par charge this year thanks to a remarkably consistent final round. He hit fairway after fairway and green after green. Even when he didn't, he scrambled well enough to continue posting pars.
On the sixth hole, his tee shot soared into the left-hand side rough. From there, he hit a tree, which ricocheted his ball across the fairway and onto the rough on the other side. Then, he sent his approach shot into the bunker.
Even with a sub-optimal lie in the sand, he nailed his bunker shot within five feet of the hole and tapped in for par.
"He made a big par on the front nine on his one bad hole," Stevens said. "He had a terrible lie out of the sand trap, and that shows how good he is with that sand shot. It was amazing from there, and he just looks at me and starts laughing.”
Then on the 17th hole, Stevens launched his hybrid wood off the tee, over the green and into the backside rough.
His chip onto the green left him 15-20 feet away from the hole, and he nailed the putt to save par, preserve his one-shot lead and essentially wrap up the state championship.
"I hit a perfect putt and it looked good the whole way until the last two feet," Stevens said. "It started trickling off to the right. It found the bottom of the cup, which is the good news.”
Nate Stevens with a lengthy putt to save par on 17 and stay at -9. Ian Meyer bogeyed, so he and Arthur Ylitalo are tied for second at -7 pic.twitter.com/ZcjU4aDQj6— Michael Hughes (@APGSoMnHughes) June 16, 2021
In the last 13 holes Wednesday, Stevens attempted only 19 putts. He three-putted just once, when he yanked a five-foot attempt for par on the 12th hole for his only bogey of the afternoon.
“I just stuck to my routine really well," Stevens said. "I read these greens pretty well, and throughout this spring I’ve spent a lot more time on my putting than I have on any other part of my game. I’ve just been working really hard on my putting and it paid off today and yesterday.”
That all resulted in a piece of Northfield High School history.
The Raiders have now claimed the individual boys state golf title five times, with Gene Christensen winning the first in 1937, Jim Lucius the second in 1953, and Brad Cook's back-to-back crowns in 1972 and 1973.
“It’s a long time," Stevens said. "It’s pretty cool to have my name up there in Northfield athletics. It’s just really special for me, especially because my dad works at Northfield High School and was a coach there for a while. It feels really good.”
Stevens' dad, Brian, worked as the high school's girls golf coach for 15 years before stepping down following the 2019 season. Nate's sister and Brian's daughter, Molly, finished second at the 2018 state tournament and third in the 2019 edition.
Now, the family which has ruled this era of Northfield golf has a piece of hardware to bring home.
“I remember in seventh grade, it was my only goal throughout high school golf to win the state tournament," Nate said. "The goal is to win it as a team, but we didn’t quite get there this year. Hopefully we’ll get there next year, but to win it as an individual is pretty cool, too.”