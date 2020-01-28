Four years changed everything for Madison Murphy, a senior at Northfield High School.
From the day she decided to join the cheerleading team as a freshman, to Monday afternoon, when she accepted a scholarship to join the cheerleading team at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Murphy credits her time in a Raider uniform with transforming herself.
"I feel more confident, not only in myself but also as a student," Murphy said. "I know I can get stuff done, while also balancing (cheer). I feel confident not only in my self-esteem, but also in my body image, too, which is something I struggled with for many, many years. Not only the coaches, but the team's support has really helped as well."
Murphy has quite literally counted on the team's support. Since she joined as a freshman, Murphy has been a "flyer," meaning she's the one tossed into the air before descending back toward the ground and (hopefully) caught by her waiting teammates.
That decision to become a flyer forced two colliding personality traits together for Murphy. On one hand, it scratched her adrenaline junkie itch. On the other, it forced her to build trust in others where it was previously lacking.
"I haven't been able to trust a lot of people (growing up), so doing that was fun," Murphy said.
"It's just the ability that I can test my limits," she continued. "It allows me to build trust in others and helps build my self confidence. Before I started cheer I was very anti-social and I didn't like talking to people. Ever since I joined cheer, more people at school know who I am, I'm able to talk to anyone about anything and I'm able to just be outgoing."
Sometime around her junior year, Murphy started to think she didn't want cheerleading to be a four-year high school excursion. Instead, she started to think of it as an activity she could continue through college.
So, she started looking around at local schools like Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, and Minnesota State University, Mankato. Then, she discovered William Penn, which offered a pair of benefits Murphy was searching for.
One, the school had strong departments in sociology, Murphy's desired major, and criminology, which she plans to minor in. Second, William Penn competes in a number of cheer competitions each year, which she felt was the one aspect she was missing in high school.
After going through a sort of tryout at a recruitment clinic, Murphy was offered a spot on the team, and after enjoying her experiences with William Penn's coaches and her future teammates, it was an easy decision to accept.
"The cheer team was really welcoming," Murphy said. "I didn't know any of them, but when I first got onto the team they were very welcoming and I felt like I was part of this and like I could actually talk to them about anything."