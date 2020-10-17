reisetter

Northfield junior AJ Reisetter was the third-fastest runner for the Raiders at Thursday's Section 1AA Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. Reisetter finished 51st overall, while senior Martin Brice snagged sixth, sophomore Nathan Amundson 16th, senior Nikolas Stoufis 59th and senior Robby Swenson 60th to help Northfield finish seventh in the 16-team field. (Jon Weisbrod/southernminn.com)

 By JON WEISBROD jon.weisbrod@apgsomn.com

