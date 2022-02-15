There was plenty to celebrate Thursday night for the Northfield wrestling team.
In its final three regular-season matches this season, the Raiders swept a quadrangular including Lakeville South, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall on senior night to officially wrap up an undefeated Big 9 Conference championship season and leave no doubt it was the No. 1 seed in Section 1AAA.
That last piece became official Sunday, when the bracket was released with the Raiders on the top seed line. Northfield starts the postseason this Thursday with a 6 p.m. quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Winona before wrestling the winner of fourth-seeded Owatonna and fifth-seeded Owatonna later Thursday night for a spot in the Section 1AAA final, scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Earlier this season, the Raiders beat Owatonna 55-18, surged past Winona 75-6 and topped Austin 66-13.
On the other side of the bracket, Rochester Mayo earned the No. 2 seed and hosts seventh-seeded Rochester John Marshall. The winner of that match then faces the winner of No. 3 Faribault and No. 6 Rochester Century for the other spot in the Section 1AA final.
In last week's quadrangular, Northfield won all three matches by similarly lopsided scores, beating Lakeville South 66-15, Rochester Century 84-0 and Rochester John Marshall 77-6.
The Raiders beat Rochester Century by the maximum 84 points thanks to wins by fall or forfeit at every weight class. The full results from all three duals are listed below:
Northfield 66, Rochester John Marshall 6
106: Caden Staab (N) wins by tech fall, 15-0
113: Keith Harner (N) wins by fall, 2:36
120: Logan Williams (N) wins by forfeit
126: Beau Murphy (N) wins by forfeit
132: Jackson Barron (N) winy by fall, 5:09
138: Brody Gorr (N) wins by forfeit
145: Jake Messner (N) wins by fall, 2:47
152: Owen Murphy (N) wins by forfeit
160: Ella Pagel (N) wins by forfeit
170: Darrin Kuyper (N) wins by forfeit
182: Ryan Kuyper (N) wins by fall, 0:50
195: Nick Mikula (N) wins by fall, 0:28
220: Mason Pagel (N) wins by fall, 1:28
285: Joseph Schulz (N) loses by fall, 1:12
Northfield 84, Rochester Century 0
106: Caden Staab (N) wins by fall, 3:21
113: Keith Harner (N) wins by fall, 1:04
120: Logan Williams (N) wins by fall, 1:22
126: Beau Murphy (N) wins by fall, 0:49
132: Jackson Barron (N) wins by fall, 1:46
138: Brody Gorr (N) wins by fall, 5:00
145: Jake Messner (N) wins by fall, 1:14
152: Colin Staab (N) wins by fall, 3:31
160: Owen Murphy (N) wins by fall, 0:32
170: Darrin Kuyper (N) wins by forfeit
182: Ryan Kuyper (N) wins by fall, 0:40
195: Nick Mikula (N) wins by fall, 0:30
220: Mason Pagel (N) wins by fall, 0:35
285: Joseph Schulz (N) wins by fall, 1:49
Northfield 66, Lakeville South 15
106: Caden Staab (N) wins by fall, 0:55
113: Keith Harner (N) wins by forfeit
120: Logan Williams (N) loses by decision, 7-3
126: Beau Murphy (N) wins by fall, 2:58
132: Jackson Barron (N) wins by fall, 6:38
138: Brody Gorr (N) wins by forfeit
145: Jake Messner (N) wins by fall, 0:42
152: Owen Murphy (N) wins by fall, 0:59
160: Colin Staab (N) loses by fall, 3:46
170: Darrin Kuyper (N) wins by fall, 1:20
182: Ryan Kuyper (N) wins by fall, 0:32
195: Nick Mikula (N) wins by forfeit
220: Mason Pagel (N) wins by fall, 0:32
285: Northfield loses by forfeit