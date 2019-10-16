A second-half surge was short lived for the Northfield football team on Wednesday night at Northfield High School, as New Prague scored a touchdown with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good in what turned out to be a 21-8 victory for the Trojans in the regular-season finale.
That came after the Raiders (1-7) were able to jump in front 8-7 with senior quarterback Gavin Rataj's 6-yard rush up the middle for a touchdown with 5:06 left in the third quarter. A New Prague penalty on the ensuing extra point attempt allowed Rataj to then rush in the two-point conversion for a one-point lead.
"I was really happy with the way we played all the way," Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. "The defense bent and didn't break to keep us in the game."
That defensive elasticity started on New Prague's first drive of the game, when the Trojans marched down to just outside the red zone before Northfield senior Simon Dickerson intercepted a Parker Johnson pass at the 18-yard line. Then, the Trojans (4-4) attempted a fake field goal on their third drive of the game, but the pass was knocked down in the end zone.
Late in the third quarter, it appeared as if New Prague's Will Busch was on his way to a go-ahead 64-yard rushing touchdown before Northfield junior Porter Adams raced down and stripped the ball out of Busch's arms at the 6-yard line, where Northfield senior David Tonjum pounced on the loose ball.
Then, when the Raiders were trailing by seven points and in need of a fourth down stop to get the ball back with just under three minutes to play, junior Blake Mellgren stuffed Nathan Osbourne a yard short of the first-down marker.
"I was really pleased with the way we competed," Sullivan said. "Porter's hustle play to strip that ball was huge, the kids played with enthusiasm and I'm really proud of the way we played. That's a team that took Mankato West to the wire and beat Century."
It would have been an impressive win to conclude the regular season, but the Northfield offense was unable to capitalize. Rataj was dangerous all night on the ground with 56 yards on 11 carries, but in the final two and a half minutes he tossed a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned by Mitch Callahan for the final New Prague touchdown.
In terms of passing production, the Raiders managed only 52 yards, 30 of which came on a completion to junior Cole Stanchina that set up Northfield at the 6-yard line a play before its only touchdown.
"Offensively we did some things and ran the ball at times and got bits and pieces in the passing game," Sullivan said. "We didn't protect Gavin well enough, I think, and if we can protect better he'll feel more confident back there. That was probably the biggest part of today. A little bit of that was our own scheme that coaches came up with."
In addition to Rataj's ground production, Dickerson led the Raiders with 69 rushing yards on 10 attempts, most of which featured Dickerson bouncing off or through a potential tackler or two for a handful more yards.
"I thought Simon continued to play really well," Sullivan said.
While Northfield didn't win, it received some assistance away from home with Austin's 24-7 defeat against Albert Lea.
Entering the final day of the regular season narrowly trailing Austin in terms of minnesotascores.net's Quality Results Formula, which is used to seed the Section 1-5A playoffs, the Raiders were still close enough to the Packers (2-6) to trigger a series of tiebreakers to separate the teams.
The first of those tiebreakers is head-to-head results, which lifts Northfield above Austin thanks to last Friday's 24-7 victory.
Both teams losing Wednesday should do little to change that, and any movement that does occur will favor the Raiders considering the relative strength of New Prague (4-4) compared to Albert Lea (2-6).
If that does happen, Northfield will start the Section 1-5A playoffs Tuesday as the No. 5 seed at fourth-seeded Rochester John Marshall, which won the regular-season matchup 25-15 between the two teams.
"I think we're very different," Sullivan said of how his team has grown since the first matchup. "We've found more things we can do on offense and we're much improved on defense. What we'll need to do something in the playoffs is consistency on offense."