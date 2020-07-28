The Purple Cobras, Northfield’s U19 baseball team this summer, maintained their perfect record with a 7-5 win against Lakeville South on Thursday and a 13-2 victory at Eastview on Monday.
Against Lakeville South, Joey Glampe, Ethan Lanthier and Blake Mellgren all collected a pair of hits, while Lanthier also launched a home run, Mellgren tripled twice and Glampe tripled once. On the mound Nick Wagner fired three innings while allowing four runs (one earned), two hits and one walk while striking out four batters.
He was relieved by Ryan Bell, who pitched the final four innings while allowing one unearned run, two hits, two walks and striking out five.
Against Eastview, Northfield 13 hits in the five-inning victory, which included an eight-run outburst in the top of the fourth.
Mellgren and Cole Stanchina each finished with three hits, and Glampe and Simon Dickerson both finished with two hits apiece. Dickerson hit his first home run of the summer, Mellgren and Stanchina both doubled twice, and Glampe, Dickerson and Nolan Stepka all doubled once.
Gunnar Benson started on the mound and tossed three innings while allowing only one unearned run, two hits and one walk in addition to striking out five batters. Stepka then pitched the final two innings in relief and allowed an unearned run, two hits, two walks and struck out two batters.
The two wins push Northfield’s record to 6-0. The team is back on the field Wednesday night at Le Sueur-Henderson and Thursday night against Eastview at Memorial Park in Dundas.