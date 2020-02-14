A second-period surge provided the Northfield boys hockey team with enough power Thursday to charge past Red Wing 6-4 in the regular-season finale at Prairie Island Arena.
After falling behind 4-2 six minutes, 35 seconds into the second period, the Raiders rattled off four consecutive goals to close the frame with a 6-4 advantage, the eventual final score.
Junior forward Carson VanZuilen notched a five-point game with two goals and three assists, which helped him to 100 assists in his three-year career, which is already a program record. Sophomore forward Spencer Klotz recorded a hat trick, senior forward Teague Nelson added a goal, junior defenseman Isak Johnson dished out a pair of assists, and Nelson and junior defenseman Davis Royle each recorded an assist.
Senior Cal Frank stopped 26 of 30 shots to record the win, while Red Wing goalie Aidan Coyle was peppered with 62 shots throughout the game. Northfield finished 2-for-7 on the power play, while Red Wing was denied on all five of its power play opportunities.
The Section 1AA playoffs will start next week for Northfield, which will learn its seeding fate this weekend.