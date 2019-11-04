Josh Parks ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns to lead the No. 19/23 University of St. Thomas to a 56-7 victory over St. Olaf on Senior Day on Saturday at Klein Field at Manitou.
All three of Parks' rushing touchdowns came in the opening half, as St. Thomas (6-2, 5-1 MIAC) jumped out to a 36-0 lead at halftime. Lars Prestemon rushed for his third touchdown of the season on the final play from scrimmage of the third quarter for the lone touchdown of the afternoon for St. Olaf (5-3, 3-3 MIAC).
Prior to kickoff, the Oles recognized their 17-player senior class and their families on the field, as the members of the Class of 2020 were playing the final home game in their careers.
The Tommies recorded 678 yards of offense, rushing for 357 yards and throwing for 321 in the win. Ronnie Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns for St. Thomas, while Tommy Dolan threw for 268 yards and two scores to Gabe Green and Vinny Pallini.
After missing a field goal on its opening drive, St. Thomas got in the end zone on its second, as Parks scored from five yards out. The score was set up by a 57-yard pass from Dolan to Grant Slavik on a third-and-10.
Parks' first touchdown of the game started a stretch of five-straight touchdown drives for the Tommies. An eight-yard touchdown run by Jones with 2:38 to go in the opening quarter and a two-point conversions stretched St. Thomas' lead to 15-0 after 15 minutes.
Parks scored on runs of six and one yard in the second quarter, after Dolan connected with Gabe Green just four seconds in, to put the visitors ahead, 36-0, at the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter until Dolan connected with Pallini for a 59-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining. St. Olaf responded with a six-play, 70-yard drive that was capped by Prestemon barreling into the end zone from 12 yards out.
Touchdown runs of 24 yards by Jones and 25 yards by Nick Rice accounted for the Tommies' two fourth-quarter touchdowns. St. Thomas was 9-for-11 on third down in the game, while holding St. Olaf to 1-for-11.
First year Payton Schott led the St. Olaf defense with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, and his second-career interception. Sophomore Brandon Foster had two tackles for a loss among his eight total tackles.
The Oles head to Moorhead to take on Concordia College (Minn.) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. The Cobbers upset No. 4 Saint John's, 19-18, in overtime on Saturday.
Carleton topped at Gustavus
First-year quarterback Jonathan Singleton tossed four touchdown passes, two of them to senior wideout Mack Journell, but Carleton was unable to keep pace with host Gustavus Adolphus College, dropping the Knights' penultimate game of the season by a 55-28 tally. The high-scoring affair featured 973 yards of total offense.
Singleton climbed into a tie for eighth place on the Knights' single-season touchdown list as he now has 16 scoring strikes over his first seven career games. He has thrown for 1,835 yards, the 12th-highest single-season total in program history. Both figures are particularly impressive, given that Singleton did not play in Carleton's (4-5, 2-5 MIAC) first two games of this season.
Journell posted his 10th career game with double-digit receptions, finishing with 125 receiving yards on 10 grabs. He now has a MIAC-best 68 receptions on the year, the fourth-highest single-season total in team annals. Journell had touchdown catches of seven and two yards, raising his career total to 16, tied for sixth in program history. He now has 1,975 receiving yards as a Knight, the sixth-best figure on Carleton's career list and a total accumulated over only three seasons (2016, 2018 and 2019).
Gustavus (6-2, 4-2 MIAC) got off to a fast start, opening the afternoon with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.
On the third Gustie possession, the home team was forced to start deep in their own territory after an unbelievable punt by the Knights' Alex Chertoff. After dropping the ball, Chertoff scrambled away from multiple Gusties, broke a tackle and somehow managed to get off a punt on the run… with the kick downed inside the Gustavus one-yard line.
Carleton (4-5, 2-5 MIAC) managed to gain a foothold midway through the second quarter, when Singleton found Fletcher Metz in the near right corner of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. The score, which finished off a solid 10-play, 69-yard drive, pulled the Knights to within two possessions at 21-7.
Gustavus extended its lead before halftime, but Carleton refused to quit and scored 21 unanswered points over one stretch during the second half. Singleton hit receiver Bert Bean on a quick slant over the middle late in the third quarter to begin the run, capping off a quick five-play, 35-yard scoring drive that saw the quarterback complete four of his five passes.
Journell then hauled in back-to-back touchdown passes to cap off drives of 64 and 29 yards. Singleton finished the day 26-for-45 for 246 passing yards and the four scores
Travis Brown and Carlos Lua Pineda anchored the Carleton defense, finishing with 12 and nine tackles, respectively. Brown also forced three fumbles.
The Gusties' ground game was led by David Peal, who rushed 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Veldman guided the passing attack by completing 19-of-23 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Brice Panning matched Journell's reception total and finished with 164 receiving yards and two short touchdown grabs.
Carleton is on bye next week and closes the 2019 campaign with a 1 p.m. home game against Concordia College on Saturday, Nov. 16.