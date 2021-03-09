Separated by five grades in school, only .08 seconds were the difference between Northfield senior Libby Brust and eighth grader Olivia Murphy across two runs at last week's Section 6 alpine ski state championships.
Brust finished sixth to narrowly edge out Murphy in seventh, but both still qualified for Wednesday's alpine ski state championships at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.
"It's really motivating to have a team of young girls that are all really excited about skiing and all really motivated to do well," Brust said. "That just brings the energy up even more on the team."
That youth nearly helped the Raiders qualify for state as a team, with their total of 176 points slotting into third place behind Edina (201) and Mankato West (179). Camryn Zotalis (11th) and Clara Wilson (24th) put forth a pair of runs fast enough to score points for Northfield, while Ella Hegseth (29th) and Brianna Novak (31st) both placed just outside the top half of the 55-racer field.
For Brust, Wednesday will be her third trip to state, the last two of which have included Murphy.
"I'm super excited to have someone else from the team up here," Brust said. "It would have been ideal to have the whole team, but I'm super excited for her, especially as an eighth grader, I'm just really excited for her. That's awesome."
Last season, Brust finished 59th overall in the 88-racer field at state, while Murphy was 46th as a seventh grader. Two seasons ago, Brust claimed 39th overall in her first try at the state meet.
In her last attempt at state, she saids she's hoping to top that 39th-place finish.
"I was hoping to be fast enough to be all-state or honorable mention, but I'm mostly just looking to have fun," Brust said. "It's just nice to have a state tournament at all this year with what's been going on, so mostly I just want to have fun but hopefully also ski my fastest that I have all year."