File the end of Friday night's game into the hard drive for future late-game situations.
Trailing by three points with less than 30 seconds left, the Northfield boys basketball team forced an Albert Lea turnover while trailing by three points. Instead of calling timeout, Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll shouted out a play call, and with less than 20 seconds on the clock, the Raiders went to work.
Or, that's what was supposed to happen. Instead, Northfield temporarily froze with the clock winding down, eventually resetting in time to allow junior guard Luke Labenski to get off a 3-pointer at the buzzer that sailed wide and cemented a 49-46 win for Albert Lea.
"We didn't attack," Driscoll said. "I was surprised and I screwed up because I probably should have called a timeout with about seven (seconds) to go. We called a play and we just didn't attack. We knew what we were supposed to run and we just didn't do it."
The options for the play, Driscoll said, were two-fold.
One, the amount of time remaining on the clock and the inability for the Tigers (9-9, 8-8 Big 9 Conference) to consistently make free throws meant the Raiders (6-14, 5-11) could attack the basket and settle for two points, knowing there would be a later opportunity to either tie or win the game.
Two, the Northfield ball-handler could attack the basket, and instead of finishing himself kick the ball out after the defense collapses for an open 3-pointer to tie the game.
"This time," Driscoll said, "it's just too bad somebody didn't take the ball and say, 'Oh, we've got to go.'"
Situations like Friday's are part of the maturation process. Without ample practice time to go over every possible late-game scenario in detail during practice, high school teams often need to rely on those types of circumstances popping up throughout the season to learn.
Those in-game moments can even come while the varsity team is on the sidelines. By virtue of the amount of close games the junior varsity squad has played, including a handful that have went to overtime, those matinee games have served as an extra film session for the varsity team awaiting to play in the nightcap.
"In the B or the JV game you'll see a scenario and you'll start talking about what you do in that situation," Driscoll said.
Sometimes, like in a 57-56 win against Mankato West a month ago, the training works and the shot goes in. That wasn't the case Friday, but the Raiders gathered information and experience in a different type of late-game situation they can lean on if a similar scenario arises again.
"This is the time when you learn about that," Driscoll said. "Usually, in these situations with high school players, you learn from these situations. Then the next time you're hopefully better."
That learning process, of course, extends further than the final 20 seconds of the game. While Northfield did a good job Tuesday night of baiting fouls out of an athletic Mankato East team set on blocking shots into the stands, it wasn't able to capitalize on that same aggressiveness from Albert Lea's Chay Guen.
Guen finished with four blocks, and influenced a number of other shots and possessions where the Raiders shied away from the lane.
"The couple times we did attack we were still looking for him," Driscoll said. "That's something we talk about. If you're driving and he's not on you, you know he's coming so find him so you can jump stop and pump fake. Get him to land on you. It's just those things and learning how to do that, and be crafty and savvy and all those things."
Again, that's something Northfield can take, put into its database of knowledge to help it handle similar situations better, which might be pop up Tuesday night at home against Rochester Mayo.