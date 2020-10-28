Game: Rochester John Marshall (0-3) at Northfield (0-3), 7 p.m., Friday, Northfield High School.
Last week: The Raiders were outpaced by Mankato West on the road, while the Rockets lost a tighter-than-expected 26-12 game at Rochester Mayo.
Last year: Rochester John Marshall knocked down Northfield twice last year, first 25-13 in the regular season and then 21-0 in the Section 1-5A quarterfinals.
1. Against one of the state’s best teams Saturday, the offense for the Raiders showed signs of improvements. While the rushing game still struggled to find any consistency (30 of the team’s 48 yards came on one quarterback scramble), the passing game was the most consistently effective it’s been all year. Senior quarterback Cole Stanchina finished 8 of 11 for 172 yards — by far a season-best completion percentage. On the outside, the 6-foot-5 Ethan Lanthier remains a matchup problem for almost any defensive back who is saddled with guarding him. He finished with four receptions for 132 yards — including a 71-yard grab. On a late first-half drive, the Raiders stalled inside the 5-yard line and were forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal, but in the third quarter senior running back Blake Mellgren coasted up the middle and into end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run after the 71-yard bomb from Stanchina to Lanthier.
2. Those offensive steps forward made little effect on the scoreboard, since Mankato West was never forced to punt Saturday night. In the first half, Scarlet quarterback Zander Dittbenner tossed the ball all over the field, while in the second half Mankato West settled for steadily moving the ball up and down the field on the ground. The Scarlets converted 4 of 7 third-down opportunities and a pair of fourth-down tries, one of which resulted in a second-quarter touchdown to push the lead to 14-0.
3. Mistakes doomed Rochester John Marshall’s upset bid against Rochester Mayo. The Spartans snagged a 13-0 lead in the third quarter after a botched snap on a punt gifted them a short field, before grabbing a 26-0 lead at the end of the third quarter with a 60-yard fumble return. Overall, the Rockets turned the ball over three times to squander what was only a 6-0 halftime deficit. Rochester John Marshall also hung close in a season-opening 34-19 loss against Rochester Century, before Owatonna raced to a 40-0 victory in Week 2.
4. Last year, the Rockets pushed around the Raiders up front with a pair of giant senior lineman in Gabe Stangler (6-foot-5, 280 pounds) and Deontae Veney (6-foot-6, 290 pounds). With those two gone, Rochester John Marshall has gained another mammoth up front with junior Ben Laack (6-foot-4, 290 pounds). Against Rochester Mayo, though, it didn’t dominate the ground game. The Rockets allowed 167 rushing yards — most of which came on a 69-yard touchdown run in the first half — and produced 61 rushing yards.