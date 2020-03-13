Not knowing exactly what to do next, Andy Carroll and the Minnesota State, Mankato, men's hockey team decided to play some hockey.
The team had been through an emotional rollercoaster Thursday, starting with the news its WCHA three-game playoff series with Michigan Tech was being shortened to one game on Friday, with the WCHA Championship slated for Sunday.
Then, that resolution was scrapped due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, and hours later, the NCAA Tournament was axed as well. So, after a team meeting, the second-ranked Mavericks decided to distract themselves from their new reality for at least a couple more hours.
"We still went out on the ice and had an absolute blast," Carroll said. "For some of us, that could be the last time skating with some of those guys. Hopefully not, but you truly never know with what's going on right now.
"It was just the guys and we went out there and just played just good old fashioned shinny," he continued. "Had fun, not a worry in the world. It was just us and the rink."
Carroll, a Northfield High School graduate, was a sophomore defenseman that had blossomed into a regular for Minnesota State in his second year of college hockey.
He played in 33 of the team's 38 games this season and scored a pair of goals in addition to dishing out seven assists, on top of a plus/minus rating of +18.
Playing on a team that was 31-5-2 this year and in search of the program's first NCAA Tournament win, Carroll was joined by a loaded roster with seven seniors and a number of other talented players who stalled professional careers for another year in hopes of a possible national title.
Now, the group is left to grapple with that no longer being a possibility.
"It was an emotional day," Carroll said. "All the guys in the room see what those seniors have done for our program. That class will go down as one of the best on the ice, off the ice just good human beings. Every day each one of them brought a little something different. When I saw them down at the rink, it was again just so raw. I hate using that cliche over and over, but it's so true. The rawness of it right now is just piercing."
Speaking a day after the fact, Carroll said he was still having trouble processing what emotions were coursing through his body. The sadness was joined by anger, frustration and confusion.
He emphasized none of that is directed toward the NCAA, or anyone involved with the decision, but rather the fact the decision needed to be made in the first place.
"I'm mad at the unknown and frustrated for all the guys that put in hard work," Carroll said. "At the same time, there are people in higher up positions in the medical field everywhere around the world that feel this is the right step and you have to trust them. We just have to keep living out our lives and truly make the best of every day. Things like this can change your outlook on life.
"There's so many different emotions running through me right now between the chance of winning a championship to now more of the unknown," he added. "It's the 'What if?' now, and you can't let it get you down. The sun came up today, but the unknown is the hardest part, I think. That's the frustrating part for me, is the what if and the unknown."