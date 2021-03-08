The Northfield girls basketball team trailed almost all of regulation but never gave up on its way to a thrilling overtime win at Red Wing on Thursday night, 69-62.
Senior forward Annika Richardson was dominant for the Raiders as she scored more than half of her team’s points with 35 and finished just two away from 1,000 in her career. The 35 points was also the second-highest single-game total in program history.
Northfield has won three-straight since its two-week pause in the middle of February. The Raiders are now 8-4 overall and in the Big 9 Conference, which is good for fourth.
The game was close in the opening minutes but eventually Red Wing was able to open up a 15-10 lead 7 minutes in and the Wingers held that lead until halftime, 33-25. The biggest difference in the first half was the Raiders’ trouble defensive rebounding. However, some defensive adjustments in the second half and some improved effort on the boards allowed the Raiders to slowly chip away at the Red Wing lead.
“It was a fantastic effort by the girls, they just kept hanging in there,” Northfield coach Paul Eddy said. “We got out to a bad start, we didn’t come out and execute a lot of things. Our defense in transition was bad, they scored quick points on us and got easy shots early. And then when they did miss, we didn’t rebound very well, so they got a lot of second-chance points in the first half. We had a lot of things to fix but our girls just kept hanging in there, they found a way somehow to tie the thing up and take the momentum into overtime.”
On the back of 21 second-half points by Richardson and stingier defense courtesy of a 3-2 zone, Northfield cut the Red Wing lead to four with 9 minutes left in the game. While the Wingers responded with a run of their own to extend the lead out to 10 again, the Raiders buckled down and had it back to a four-point deficit again with a minute left.
“We went to it in the first half and we were having trouble, we didn’t execute it real well, it’s not something we use against a lot of teams but Red Wing averages 30 3-point attempts a game,” Eddy said about the Raiders’ 3-2 zone, which really caused Red Wing problems in the second half. “So, by doing that we were able to get out (close out) to all five spots.”
After scoring 33 points in the first half, Red Wing did not get up nearly as many 3-point attempts in the second half and only scored 29 points between the second half and overtime. The Northfield zone prevented them from getting easy shots up from beyond the arc and they only had some success attacking inside.
The game really got interesting in the final minute as the Raiders tried to complete their comeback. Richardson missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Northfield got the offensive rebound and she hit a three to put the Raiders down by one with 37 seconds left.
Red Wing went on to make a free throw to go back up by two, but then Richardson made a tough layup to tie it up. Northfield immediately pressed on the inbounds and senior Emma Hodapp snatched a steal on the inbound but Richardson missed ensuing the post shot. The Raiders fouled and the Wingers made two free throws to go back up by two. However, with 4.5 seconds left, Richardson was inexplicably fouled on the inbound with the whole length of the court to go and she made both free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.
In overtime it was all Northfield, and really all Hodapp. She had six points in overtime, which was almost how many points she had the previous 36 minutes, along with numerous offensive rebounds that helped seal the Raider victory.
“We scored first which was huge, Emma Hodapp was larger than life in overtime, she just took over the game,” Eddy said about overtime.
Hodapp struggled to finish inside at times against Red Wing’s length but she still finished with 14 points and was a huge steadying presence for the Raiders during crunch time. Junior point guard Samantha Ims hit three crucial free throws in overtime to finish with four points while senior Emma Rasmussen added six. Sophomore Ryann Eddy and senior Adrienne Whitson each had five.
Richardson was the hub of the Raiders’ offense and everything just seemed to flow better when she was on the court. She had 14 points in the first half — including going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line — but stepped it up another notch after halftime. Richardson hunted her shot in the second half, especially on the perimeter where she hit four of her five 3-pointers, and when Wingers doubled her in the post, she was ready to kick out to an open teammate.
“She does a lot of things well for us. Probably the biggest thing is she just believes every time she shoots, it’s going in,” Eddy said about Richardson’s play. “If that were contagious, if everyone had that same faith that she does in her shot, they’d probably be better shooters. She distributes the ball, she screens well, she’s a team player. She scores inside and she steps outside, that’s hard to stop. Anytime you have a girl who’s that strong inside and finishes around the basket but can step out and hit a three, it takes a special defender to shut somebody like that down.”