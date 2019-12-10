Even after a sloppy first half, Northfield girls basketball still found itself within arm's reach of Rochester John Marshall at halftime Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
The Rockets then opened the second half by scoring 15 of the first 19 points to stake themselves to a 20-point lead before cruising to an 80-58 victory, though, as the Raiders struggled offensively and were unable to contain the trio Tori Gateno, Katie Hurt and Lilly Meister.
"I thought we were mediocre most of the game," Northfield coach Paul Eddy said. "I don't think we executed very well in the first half and then they got hot in the second half. We had three players highlighted on our board in terms of who we needed to shut down, and the three of them combined for 60 points. We didn't handle those three players very well defensively."
Junior forward Annika Richardson led Northfield with 12, while junior guard Megan Fabeck added 11 with a pair of 3-pointers.
After Rochester John Marshall (5-1, 4-0 Big 9 Conference) had stretched its lead to 36-17 in the first half, the Raiders (2-3, 2-2) were able to rattle off eight consecutive points in the final one minute, three seconds of the first half, which was capped by freshman guard Regan Childress' 3-pointer with under 10 seconds to play. That 3-point conversion cut the Northfield deficit to 36-27 at halftime.
That lead swelled back into double digits at the start of the second half as the combination of Gateno drilling shots from behind the arc, Meister using her 6-foot-2 frame to out-muscle the Raiders inside and Hurt able to score from anywhere on the floor quickly put the game out of reach.
Beyond the defensive lapses, Northfield's inconsistency on the offensive end in the second half sped up how fast Rochester John Marshall was able to separate.
"It's stuff we can clean up and we'll clean it up fast," Eddy said. "We just didn't have a good night and we'll get back to practice tomorrow."
That practice will be in preparation for Rochester Century visiting Northfield on Friday night. Like the Rockets, the Panthers are a Big 9 and Section 1AAAA opponent.
"Every game is meaningful and I like that Century is coming in here and we'll be preparing for them for two days," Eddy said. "I expect much better results."