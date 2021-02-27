Northfield senior Nick Lopez has experienced the full range of highs and lows in his varsity wrestling career.
As a sophomore, the heavyweight wrestler broke into the lineup for the Raiders to help them win the Section 1AAA team title and then qualified individually for the Class AAA state tournament.
That was followed by a nearly opposite junior campaign, when Northfield lost in the Section 1AAA final and Lopez was taken down in overtime to lose a true second match and an individual trip to the state tournament.
"It was really fun as a sophomore, but I mainly took state as a learning experience to get myself mentally prepared," Lopez said. "It was a letdown junior year, but there were some big guys coming into sections that were taking me down. I kept that in mind, brought it into this year and I'm hopefully getting better."
So far, not only is Lopez enjoying a heavy amount of individual success, but that's also playing a large role in the team triumphs thus far for Class AAA No. 10 Northfield.
In a Jan. 29 match against Albert Lea, the Raiders entered the heavyweight match trailing by five points. Forty seconds into the match, Lopez had his opponent pinned for the six points necessary to deliver a key victory against a Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA opponent.
Two weeks later against Forest Lake, which was ranked No. 5 in Class AAA at the time, it was the same situation when Lopez strolled onto the mat.
This time, he took a bit longer, but Lopez still pinned his Forest Lake foe with 19 seconds left in overtime to deliver another one-point victory for Northfield.
"I just go into the match with having the mindset to just wrestle my match, do the best I can, wrestle as hard as I can, just let the match do its thing and hopefully the outcome is what we want," Lopez said.
As the regular season is nearing its conclusion, Lopez is putting himself in position to return to his sophomore glory. He's ranked No. 6 in the heavyweight division in Class AAA and has lost to only two opponents, one of which is Mankato East's Riley Fleming, who will wrestle the postseason in Class AA.
"He's been solid," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said about Lopez. "He's been really good. He's got one kid that's kind of his arch-nemesis from Mankato East, but besides him he's done really well all year. He's winning a lot of big matches and has been solid. He's going six minutes at heavyweight and you always like to see that going into sections."
The other opponent is Winona's Zander Rusert, who's ranked No. 10 at heavyweight in Class AAA, beat Lopez in that true second match last season and topped him Saturday in the first meeting between the two wrestlers.
Those two might not meet again until a trip to state is on the line, just like last season. Northfield will finish the regular season Saturday, March 6, with a triangular at Ablert Lea that also includes Class AAA No. 2 Stillwater.
Then comes the Section 1AAA team tournament, in which the Raiders will likely earn one of the top three seeds. Instead of a traditional final, however, the last two remaining teams will advance to a state preliminary against the top two teams from a yet to be announced section, from which one team will advance to a state tournament featuring four teams.
It's a similar story for the individual path to the state tournament. The top eight wrestlers from a weight class will advance from sections and into the state prelim with another section, from which four wrestlers will advance to a 16-wrestler bracket at state. Last season, there were nine wrestlers entered into the Section 1AAA heavyweight bracket, meaning the individual drama will likely start for Lopez in the state prelims.
"I'm feeling pretty confident," Lopez said. "I've got some big matches coming up ahead that I just have to get prepared for."