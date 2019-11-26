Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.