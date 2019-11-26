In an early test against a traditional Section 1AA power, the Northfield boys hockey team traded punches with Lakeville North through the opening two periods at Ames Arena in Lakeville.
Eventually, though, the Panthers wore down the Raiders to record a 7-1 victory. After Lakeville North (1-0) scored the first two goals of the game, Bohde Hasse was able to tally his first goal of the season with one minute, 15 seconds left in the first period before the Panthers added another goal with 30 seconds left in the opening frame to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.
That deficit swelled to 4-1 after the first two frames, although Lakeville North only led 14-11 in terms of shots at that point, before it ended the game with a 32-16 advantage in that category.
Northfield (1-1) is next in action Dec. 3 at St. Paul Academy (1-1).
Girls basketball loses at KM
In its second tight road game the open the season, the Northfield girls basketball team was unable to replicate to result of a season-opening win at Winona during its battle Tuesday night at Kasson-Mantroville, where the KoMets prevailed with a 64-61 victory.
Individual statistics and additional information on the game will be available Wednesday.