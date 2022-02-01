PHOTOS: Northfield boys, girls alpine ski both finish 3rd at Big 9 championships By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Northfield's Clara Wilson finished 18th individually at Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Billy Wilson finished second overall at Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Ella Hegseth finished seventh individually during Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Jacob Tanghe finished 23rd individually during Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Karina Johnson finished 13th individually during Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Kingsley Alsop finished sixth individually during Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Annika Johnson finished 14th individually at Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Northfield's Carter Steenblock finished 26th individually at Monday's Big 9 Conference championships at Welch Village. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Missing Person Budenski, Update City of Northfield provides free KN95 masks Pandemic grind affects smiles; push back Couple charged with drug possession following search warrant Thomas Neuville Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 2 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Feb 4 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 4, 2022 Feb 5 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event