The Northfield boys basketball team entered Wednesday's Section 1-4A quarterfinal matchup at Rochester Century wanting to kill the opposition.
More specifically, the fifth-seeded Raiders (9-9) wanted to smother the fourth-seeded Panthers (12-5) with "kills," a stat tracked by Northfield coach Ryan Driscoll that accounts for keeping the other team off the scoreboard for three straight possessions.
With three kills in the first half and two more in the second, the Raiders avenged a pair of regular-season defeats to the Panthers with a 64-54 victory to advance to Saturday night's semifinal at top-seeded Lakeville South (12-6).
"When we weren't getting three, we were getting two a lot of the time," Driscoll said. "Right at the end of the first half, they went on a little run where they got a few baskets in a row, but other than that we never let them put a run together. We stay composed and really did a good job of playing it one possession at a time."
That level of defensive work required a complete effort from Northfield, Driscoll said, both in terms of the number of players contributing defensively and the duration of those contributions.
Eight of the nine players for the Raiders grabbed at least one defensive rebound.
"If you look at our stats, our top rebounder had five," Driscoll said. "We had a couple guys with five, a couple guys with four. Everybody just had a couple of everything. We got guys in and out and didn't play anybody too many minutes or anything. All nine guys that went in had a pretty good game."
Junior forward Tate Sand was the only member of the rotation without a rebound, but he still finished with six points on only three shots and dished out an assist. That was part of an offensive attack that was just as well-rounded as the defensive effort.
Eight of nine players scored at least two points, with the one exception senior guard Thomas Roethler, who tallied three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
"We talked all year about how much we wanted a complete effort with complete focus and we had one," Driscoll said. "We had a 36-minute game. They were playing well the whole way."
That rotation was boosted Wednesday by the return on junior guard Tate Journell, who has been out with an injury for more than a month. He made his return to the practice court Friday, March 12, and provides the Raiders with an additional two-way option.
"He made a bunch of hustle plays at the end of the first half that were huge for us," Driscoll said. "He's just one more guy that helps steady us and make those plays."
Assessing the Cougars
There's arguably no hotter team in the Section 1-4A tournament than top-seeded Lakeville South.
The Cougars enter the postseason, which started with a first-round bye, on a five-game winning streak with all five victories by more than 10 points. Lakeville South can beat opponents with depth, thanks to seven players averaging more than five points a game, and with top-end talent, courtesy of senior guard Reid Patterson, and all-state performer in football and basketball that's committed to play basketball at Concorida St. Paul.
Patterson averages 17.4 points a game and is lethal from behind the arc.
"Their senior guard, he's all-state and a terrific player," Driscoll said. "It starts with him and we have to know where he is at all times, but they have a bunch of other guys that can play and can score. It's going to need to be a night like tonight but probably even better, because we'll be going up against a really strong team on Saturday."