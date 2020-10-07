The Northfield girls soccer team closed its regular season Tuesday night with a letdown and a 3-1 defeat at Austin.
The Packers leapt out to a 2-0 halftime lead, with the help of the Raiders being assessed a red card midway through the first half. Northfield was able to get on the scoreboard in the second half with Annika Quaas' first varsity goal, but Austin added a third goal as well.
Entering the night, the Packers were on an eight-match losing streak and hadn't won since a season-opening win against Faribault.
Moving forward, Northfield will await the seeding for the Section 1AA tournament, which will begin Thursday, OCt. 15.