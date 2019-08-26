Teams: Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity (8-4) at Randolph (7-4), 7 p.m. at Randolph High School.
Last year: N/A; the two teams haven't played since 2011, when Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity raced to a 39-7 victory at home.
1. The universe revolved around Andrew Wenstrom for the Rockets last year. Wenstrom, who graduated in the spring, accounted for 59 of Randolph's 66 touchdowns a year ago as a dual-threat quarterback. The Rockets plan to replace that production from a number of sources, with senior Nick Drinken taking over at quarterback after leading the junior varsity team last year and junior running back Mack Swanson set to take a larger role in the rushing game this year. Last year, Swanson rushed for 355 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a touch under five yards a carry.
2. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity presents quite a test out of the game, as the Bulldogs stormed to a Section 4A title a year ago before losing 24-22 against Springfield in the state quarterfinals. LP/HT does graduate its starting quarterback Michael Ziermann in addition to its top two running backs, Dylan Ruzicka and Tyler Scheevel, though. The Bulldogs return only four seniors, with all four of those returners listed as lineman.
3. On the outside, Randolph brings back plenty of firepower. That's in spite of losing wide receivers Joey Erickson and Carsyn Gunderson, because the Rockets return senior wideouts Dane Ehlringer and Isaac Stoesz. Last year, Stoesz hauled in 28 receptions, 11 of which were for touchdowns, for 516 total receiving yards. Ehlinger countered that with 25 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns, with 111 of those yards and two of the touchdowns coming across three section playoff games.
4. The first game tends to be a barometer for what's to come for Randolph. Dating back to 2010, each time the Rockets win the first game of the year, they finish the regular season at or above .500. Any time they've lost the first time out, a sub-.500 season has followed. Randolph has won back-to-back season openers.