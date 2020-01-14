When you've been scoring as much as junior forward Annika Richardson lately, a little extra attention can be expected.
Entering Friday night's eventual 55-49 victory at Faribault High School, Richardson was averaging 22.7 points a game in her last three outings, including her most recent 31-point outburst in a 67-56 win last Friday at Class AAA No. 5 Austin.
Tuesday, after Richardson exploded for 21 of 28 first-half points for Northfield, Faribault deployed a box-and-one defensive set, meaning four defenders formed a zone defense around the paint while the fifth defender trailed Richardson all over the court.
"That hasn't happened before," Richardson said. "It was definitely different and my other teammates did a good job of stepping up. There were a lot of open shots for them, and they took those and hit a lot of them."
After Faribault (0-14, 0-12 Big 9 Conference) erased a slim halftime deficit to tie the game 39-39 with eight minutes, 24 seconds to play, those extra scorers were needed. That started with freshman Marie Labenski and junior Adrienne Whitson both nailing jump shots on back-to-back possessions to put Northfield (4-10, 4-7) back on top 43-39 with 6:41 to play.
Richardson didn't score the rest of the way, instead allowing her less-covered teammates to take advantage of the space now open on the court. Sophomore guard Samantha Ims scored six points in the final five minutes, junior forward Emma Hodapp nailed a pair of layups and junior forward Emma Rasmussen drilled a pair of free throws.
The damage could have been greater as well, if the Raiders shot like Eddy believes they can.
"We got good shots for our other players and we've got good players who can step up," Eddy said. "I don't suspect a lot of teams are going to have a lot of success playing us that way because we're going to make those open shots. We didn't shoot that well today, but we had some offensive boards, which really helped."
What helped mitigate some of that errant shooting was Northfield's defensive effort. After the Raiders took the 41-39 lead with 7:13 left, they surrendered only 10 points the rest of the way, including preventing the Falcons from scoring at all in the final two minutes of the game.
That charge was led by Hodapp, who consistently leapt into passing lanes to force turnovers and disrupt Faribault's offense.
"She is so athletic," Eddy said. "When she decides it's time to get a hand on the ball she just finds a way to get a tip, a steal, she got an offensive rebound off the missed free throw (in the final minute). Those are game-changing plays and those are game-winning plays. She can make a big difference for us."
Those plays secured a second straight win for the Raiders. After the nine-game losing streak that preceded this most recent two-game stretch, Northfield is starting to believe it can begin to string together results like Tuesday's.
That might start Friday at home against Winona, although a potential snow storm, and finals looming next week preventing the scheduling of any games, might temporarily halt any positive momentum in the short term. Still, Richardson said that won't halt her team's want for consistent improvement.
"We still have a ways to grow and we're still working on the process and not just focusing on the results," Richardson said, "but yeah, we want to use this as a launching pad going forward."