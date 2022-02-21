For the final time, Northfield seniors Sidney Petersen and Jolee Harris stepped onto the floor Saturday afternoon at the Class AA individual state championships at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Petersen and Harris both competed in the floor exercise, while they were joined in St. Paul by Northfield junior Paige Mier, who competed on the uneven bars.

Harris finished 34th on the floor exercise with a score of 9.125 and Petersen snagged 43rd with an 8.800. Mier, meanwhile, slotted into 39th on the uneven bars with a score of 8.600.

