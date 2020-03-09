Four members of the St. Olaf College men's and women's track & field teams qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships, as the participant list was announced on Monday evening.
Senior Mackenzie Schoustra, senior Johanna Glaaser and sophomore Ellen Mickelson qualified from the women's program, while senior Sean Lonergan was the lone qualifier on the men's side. Lonergan, Glaaser and Schoustra will compete at the national indoor meet for the second-straight season.
Lonergan qualified for his second-straight national indoor meet in the mile after earning All-American honors in the event with a sixth-place finish last season. He is the No. 5 seed in this year's meet with a seed time of 4:12.95.
Schosutra's score of 3,316 points from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Indoor Track & Field Championships earned her a spot in the pentathlon for the second consecutive season. She placed 16th in the event last season and enters this year's meet with the 14th-best score in the country.
Glaaser aims to improve on last season's 14th-place finish in the 400 meters as she holds the No. 13 seed time with her school-record time of 57.91 seconds from the Minnesota Open on Jan. 11.
Mickelson qualified for her first national championship meet in the mile and carries the No. 19 seed time (5:05.55) into the meet.
For Carleton, Matthew Wilkinson enters as the fastest seed in the 3,000-meter run and the 5,000-meter run, while Clara Mayfield also qualified in the 5,000-meter run in the women's competition.
The top 20 declared student-athletes in each event were accepted into the competition, which will be held March 13-14 at the DJL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.