Usually the one who finds open teammates, Northfield senior Emma Rasmussen scored the bulk of the points to begin Friday night's 66-28 victory against Faribault at Northfield High School. Almost seven minutes in, Rasmussen had 11 of Northfield’s 20 points. By the half, she had 18.
She kept taking what the Faribault defense gave her. With so much focus on fellow seniors Annika Richardson and Emma Hodapp, Rasmussen was able to attack the basket as well as bury some outside shots.
Yet, she didn’t really notice her point total skyrocketing in the first half.
“I just felt like we were playing well as a team,” Rasmussen said. “Those shots were there, and I wouldn't have gotten them without my team supporting me.”
Rasmussen ended with a game-high 20 points on senior night.
Raider head coach Paul Eddy has seen plenty of growth maturity from the group of seniors, which also includes Elle Jerdee, Erica Loe and Adrienne Whitson.
Last year the Raiders lost seven games by a single-digit margin. This season, four of the 10 wins have been won by single digits. There’s growth in skill and in confidence among each other.
“We knew when we were losing those close games last year, when you don't have any seniors, there's just nobody who feels like ‘I can step up and get this done.’ Now we've got a bunch of them,” Eddy said. “They've stepped up and make the plays we needed to make at the end of close games to finish them off.”
The group of seniors have played basketball with each other since 4th grade. Rasmussen said she’s seen her fellow seniors grow too.
“It's really interesting that the post, Emma Hodapp, she used to be the point guard when we were younger and I was the post,” Rasmussen said. “It's cool to see us switch positions and adapt to them.”
In adapting to a different position, Rasmussen said since moving to point guard she had to focus on her perimeter shots more. She showed in the win she still knows how to finish near the basket.
Eddy said Rasmussen has always had the ability to find lanes and attack. With her past post experience, she knows how finish as well.
“It's not been her primary role for us this year. She's been of the distributor,” Eddy said. “They left her open. They didn't help. If you don't help, she's going to finish those.”
After scoring 18 in the first half, Rasmussen scored only two points in the second half, but used her vision to find to Hodapp and Richardson. Hodapp finished with 18 points and Richardson had 12.
When the Raiders are moving the ball around and find each other, it’s a tough team to play against. Often, the team will pass on an OK shot to someone else an even better shot. Quite possibly the Raiders are playing their best basketball heading into the Section 1-4A tournament.
“I feel confident going into sections,” Rasmussen said. “This last half of the season we've really been doing well looking for each other.”