A plethora of Northfield boys and girls alpine skiers occupied the top of the leaderboard at Monday's Big 9 Conference race at Welch Village.

The girls team claimed first out of six teams, while the boys team finished second. The 203 points for the girls beat out Rochester John Marshall (191) and Mankato East (103). Mankato West won the boys competition with 191 points, just ahead of Northfield (169) and Mankato East (152).

Clara Wilson paced the Raider girls in first place, while Ella Hegseth continued her upward trajectory this season with a fifth-place finish. Annika Johnson and Karina Johnson finished eighth and 10th to wrap up the team's scoring positions.

In the boys race, Billy Wilson claimed an individual title as well. Kingsley Alsop was close behind in fourth place, while Carter Steenblock finished 18th and Jack Peterson notched 25th to round out the team's scoring positions.

Both the Northfield boys and girls teams next race in Friday's Welch Invite at Welch Village. The racing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Recommended for you

Load comments