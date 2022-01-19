...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Alpine ski: Girls win, boys place 2nd at Big 9 race
A plethora of Northfield boys and girls alpine skiers occupied the top of the leaderboard at Monday's Big 9 Conference race at Welch Village.
The girls team claimed first out of six teams, while the boys team finished second. The 203 points for the girls beat out Rochester John Marshall (191) and Mankato East (103). Mankato West won the boys competition with 191 points, just ahead of Northfield (169) and Mankato East (152).
Clara Wilson paced the Raider girls in first place, while Ella Hegseth continued her upward trajectory this season with a fifth-place finish. Annika Johnson and Karina Johnson finished eighth and 10th to wrap up the team's scoring positions.
In the boys race, Billy Wilson claimed an individual title as well. Kingsley Alsop was close behind in fourth place, while Carter Steenblock finished 18th and Jack Peterson notched 25th to round out the team's scoring positions.
Both the Northfield boys and girls teams next race in Friday's Welch Invite at Welch Village. The racing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.