On the drive down Friday to the Rochester Recreation Center for the Section 1AA championships, Northfield boys swimming and diving coach Doug Davis had a minor epiphany.
Looking at the splits for Northfield's 200-yard medley relay, he realized a school record might be attainable in an event that he thought would stay on the program's school record board for a while after it was set in 2018 by Jack Meehan, Josh Beumer, Marcus Hauck and Andrew Becker.
The first three legs of the relay swam by Ryan Malecha, Jens Kasten and Owen Lehmkuhl were already about a tenth of a second than the previous iteration of the team, while Erik Larson was about a second to a second and a half off the pace of Becker, who was routinely posting 50 freestyle splits below 21 seconds by the time he graduated.
Leading off the section meet, the group broke that record with a time of 1 minute, 37.36 seconds to finish second and qualify for the Class AA state championships.
"Malecha and Jens just exploded," Davis said. "I mean, they shredded, and Owen held about his same time and Erik swam a 21.8 to go a couple tenths faster. We broke the record by about two tenths, and I think we can be faster. I'm working with the boys and getting greedy and I'd like to see us break 1:37."
That was one of four state-qualifying swims for the Gators on the day, to go along with Larson finishing second in the 200 individual medley thanks to an explosive last 25 yards where he passed a pair of swimmers to touch the wall in 1:59.19.
That was followed by a pair of individual qualifications from Ryan Malecha in the 100 butterfly (3rd, 52.53) and 100 backstroke (2nd, 53.35). In all four events, the Gators swam faster than state-standard time that guarantees qualification to the state championships.
As a team, Northfield finished in third place in the nine-team section with 267 points behind first-place Lakeville South (393.5) and second-place Lakeville North (346).
"We swam well," Davis said. "As the Big 9 Conference champion, we were still the best Big 9 school there, which is always nice. It wasn't nearly as perfect a meet as we had at Big 9 because that's when these guys were shaved and tapered, but even when guys were a little bit off they were only off by a couple tenths of a second."
The Class AA state championships are scheduled for Friday, March 19, at the University of Minnesota. Northfield and Section 1 competes in the noon pod along with swimmers from Section3, Section 5 and Section 7. The other four sections race and 6 p.m., and the times from that pod will be merged with the times from the first pod to create the final results.
Attendance for the meet is prohibited, but all races can be streamed at prepspotlight.tv.